El San Juan Hotel Pays Tribute to its Iconic Past with New Nightlife Programming

"El San Juan Hotel's lobby was made iconic by the entertainment that defined San Juan nightlife in the 1960s," said Martin Smith, managing director of El San Juan Hotel. "Today, we honor its timeless past with fresh and innovative entertainment, unique to the hotel and reflective of Puerto Rico's vibrant culture and nightlife. With this latest schedule of events, we are excited to welcome back a new generation of guests along with those who have made the hotel a tradition over the last 50 years, to create new memories worth cherishing."

Guests can enjoy the Chandelier Bar, a symbol of Puerto Rican nightlife, positioned beneath the hotel's iconic centerpiece, a Czechoslovakian crystal chandelier and the third largest of its kind in the world; The Rum Bar, which houses one of the finest rum collections in the Caribbean; the Wine Bar, offering an incomparable selection of fine wines and champagnes by the glass; and Chico Cabaret, San Juan's secret hot-spot featuring captivating live entertainment in an intimate setting.

As part of the nightlife programming launch, the hotel will feature a selection of curated entertainment, including solo singers, musical groups and comedy shows. The weekly programming includes:

Wednesdays : A showcase of popular Puerto Rican sounds such as salsa, rumba, and Caribbean rhythms, allowing guests to discover why the Island is known as the creator of multinational genres.

: A showcase of popular Puerto Rican sounds such as salsa, rumba, and rhythms, allowing guests to discover why the Island is known as the creator of multinational genres. Thursdays: World music tunes by a variety of DJs complemented by a live assemble of "bomba & plena" musicians and dancers.

World music tunes by a variety of DJs complemented by a live assemble of "bomba & plena" musicians and dancers. Fridays: A playful and seductive burlesque show that puts a new twist on vaudeville, mixing classic styles of dancing with the sounds of the Island. The show features local Puerto Rican dancers and is directed by international choreographer Dakota Ferreiro .

A playful and seductive burlesque show that puts a new twist on vaudeville, mixing classic styles of dancing with the sounds of the Island. The show features local Puerto Rican dancers and is directed by international choreographer . Saturdays: A rotation of the Island's best DJs spinning eclectic beats – everything from Samba and Bossanova to Eclectic House and Intelligent Techno. Following, the hotel's residency band – Tropicalia – features Puerto Rico's top rumba musicians performing salsa, ballads and mainstream hits with a Latin flavor.

"In Puerto Rico, music has played a historically crucial role as a means of cultural expression where musicians have been a pivotal factor in forging and enriching concepts of identity," said Smith. "Each of these performances showcases the evolution of music on the Island over the course of five centuries and reflects a great diversity of genres ranging from folkloric, classical music to contemporary hits."

In addition to its extensive entertainment schedule, El San Juan Hotel unveils new and innovative mixology experiences that highlights the property's Caribbean heritage. Planned programming includes:

Iconic Cocktail Hour: Daily happy hour from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. , featuring hand-crafted cocktails with premium liquor brands and distributors.

Daily happy hour from , featuring hand-crafted cocktails with premium liquor brands and distributors. Sushi and Sake Tuesdays: Special sushi and sake offerings paired with lightly curated entertainment.

Special sushi and sake offerings paired with lightly curated entertainment. Tasting Wednesdays: Distinctive wines and spirit brands complemented by the hotel's renowned bar bites and desserts.

Distinctive wines and spirit brands complemented by the hotel's renowned bar bites and desserts. "Jueves Social": A local Thursday tradition, for mixing and mingling while enjoying a selection of the hotel's finest spirits.

Made iconic by the people, celebrations and performances that defined Puerto Rican nightlife since its debut in 1958, the recently restored hotel - and its lobby - continue to captivate guests with its spirited homage to traditions old and new. With a unique blend of historic and modern design, including hand-carved cherry mahogany ceilings, marble flooring and three elegant bars, El San Juan Hotel's lobby offers a classic aesthetic, modern decor and authentic Puerto Rican hospitality, entertainment and culinary experiences.

Where lively urban vibes and peaceful ocean views collide, you'll find El San Juan Hotel. Located between downtown San Juan and the award-winning Isla Verde Beach of San Juan, Puerto Rico, the hotel artfully blends the best elements of yesterday, today and tomorrow. Venture inside and find an ode to traditions, old and new. If these walls could talk, they'd share stories of 1960s society headliners crooning in the nightclub and generations of locals celebrating life's greatest milestones in the ballrooms. A timeless Puerto Rican icon and one of the Caribbean's most desired destinations, El San Juan offers guests authentic Puerto Rican hospitality and entertainment. At every turn, El San Juan will captivate guests with its island hospitality, storied décor, innovative cuisine, proximity to the best things to do in San Juan, and an exciting nightlife inspired by life's greatest moments.

