El Segundo Unified School District Launches AI Policy Lab

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- El Segundo Unified School District (ESUSD) , in partnership with EdSAFE AI Alliance , is proud to announce the establishment of a new AI Policy Lab. The lab will be focused on fostering safe and ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) in educational settings, and part of a nationwide network of similar policy initiatives, including the New York City Public Schools AI Policy Lab.

"Our AI policy initiative underscores our dedication to integrating AI in a manner that prioritizes our values," stated Melissa Moore, Superintendent at ESUSD. "Our primary objectives include ensuring equity, safety, ethical practices, effectiveness, and transparency. We aim to incorporate a wide array of perspectives in this process, including those of policymakers, industry experts, educators, students, and families, to collaboratively develop AI strategies and policies that resonate with our community's unique needs and principles."

ESUSD's AI Policy Lab is designed as a collaborative, interdisciplinary partnership that encourages responsible AI development, deployment, and usage. The lab will provide ESUSD with policy recommendations and educational resources for teachers, students, and parents, and facilitate ongoing refinement to ensure policies are in sync with practical applications with a particular focus on community, parent and student engagement.

The national network – led by the EdSAFE AI Alliance – aimed at addressing the challenges and embracing the opportunities arising from the rapid introduction of AI in education. The network is comprised of 12 districts throughout the country who have come together to develop a "policy stack" - including acceptable use policies, parent communication and consent policies, and professional development resources for their districts.

By working together in an open science approach the network aims to create a comprehensive policy stack supporting AI's responsible, secure integration in K-12 education by involving experts from various fields. This collaborative effort is a significant step towards leveraging AI in education more effectively and aligned with the SAFE framework .

