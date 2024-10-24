EL TESORO™ TEQUILA ANNOUNCES NEWEST ADDITION TO THE MUNDIAL COLLECTION - EL TESORO™ MUNDIAL: BASIL HAYDEN TOAST™ EDITION

The Mundial Collection Celebrates El Tesoro's Tradition of Craftsmanship by Partnering with Renowned Distillers from Around the World to Offer Novel, Rare Tequilas

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- El Tesoro de Don Felipe® Tequila, the award-winning Tequila producer from La Alteña Distillery in the Jalisco highlands of Mexico, and the third-generation Camarena distilling family, are proud to introduce the third installment of "The Mundial Collection" Limited Edition Cask Finishing Series: El Tesoro® Mundial: Basil Hayden Toast™ Edition.

El Tesoro® Mundial: Basil Hayden Toast™ is a unique expression of our El Tesoro Reposado, aged for nearly six months in Basil Hayden Toast™ oak barrels that are toasted then flash-charred. The result is a delicious sipping tequila that is perfectly balanced with indulgent notes of cooked agave, cinnamon and crème brûlée. As a special one-time release, this is the first and only time El Tesoro has been rested in Basil Hayden Toast™ barrels.

"I am a firm believer that great tequila has the power to bring us together," says Jenny Camarena, third-generation Tequila Maker and Head of Operations at La Altena Distillery. "It's made to be shared over good food and even better conversation. The Mundial Collection represents a group of people coming together to create something beautiful, continuing the vision and spirit that my family set for El Tesoro. It honors tradition while exploring the very best of what tequila can be."

"Mundial" expressions see one-of-a-kind special releases of El Tesoro® tequilas matured in unique casks that have previously held some of the best spirits from across the globe and were crafted by like-minded distillers, all of which share a strong commitment to craftsmanship and high-quality production.

The first edition, El Tesoro® Mundial Collection: The Laphroaig® Edition, was released in 2021 and shined a light on the proud distilling tradition of Tequila melding with the barrel-aging expertise of Scotch. The result was a gentle hint of salty ocean air and peat smoke for a truly distinctive tequila. The second edition, El Tesoro Mundial Collection: Knob Creek® Rye Edition, was released in 2023 and featured El Tesoro Añejo aged in the distinctive casks of Knob Creek Rye Whisky barrels, resulting in a beautiful balance between subtle sweetness and spice.

EL TESORO® MUNDIAL COLLECTION: BASIL HAYDEN TOAST EDITION, TASTING NOTES, 40% ABV

SRP: $175

APPEARANCE: Golden, amber color with clear and bright appearance

AROMA: Cooked agave, fresh cherries, baked red apple, apricot, light vanilla bean, caramel, brown sugar, confectionary, nutmeg, toast

PALATE: Cinnamon, confectionary, spicy white pepper, brown sugar, crème brûlée, dried fruits, honey, herbal, light lavender and florals

FINISH: Sweet and dry with a lingering finish

ABOUT EL TESORO™ TEQUILA

Since the first drop of El Tesoro® ran off the still of La Alteña Distillery more than 80 years ago, every decision has been made to celebrate the agave's unique flavor. El Tesoro® is a truly authentic tequila made slowly and carefully to capture the agave's essence in a bottle. The El Tesoro® portfolio of core products available in the U.S. includes the following (all 40% ABV as El Tesoro® is always distilled to proof): Blanco ($50 SRP), Reposado ($65 SRP), Añejo ($85 SRP), Extra Añejo ($150 SRP) and Paradiso ($180 SRP). For more information, please visit www.eltesorotequila.com

ABOUT BASIL HAYDEN

Crafted in 1992 by Booker Noe as part of the Small Batch collection, Basil Hayden introduced a more subtle side of bourbon compared to its counterparts. Inspired by bourbons with high-rye mash bills, Booker set out to create a bourbon that would offer an approachable taste profile and defy preconceived bourbon perceptions. Basil Hayden Bourbon welcomes new drinkers into whiskey and showcases new occasions to drink it. Beyond its flagship Basil Hayden Bourbon, the brand has pushed the boundaries of innovation in recent years. These intriguing offerings have included expressions such as Basil Hayden Malted Rye, Toast, Dark Rye, 10-Year, Subtle Smoke and Red Wine Cask Finish.

ABOUT SUNTORY GLOBAL SPIRITS

As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam®, Maker's Mark®, Basil Hayden® and Knob Creek® bourbons; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Beam Suntory also produces leading brands such as Courvoisier® cognac, Tres Generaciones®, El Tesoro® and Hornitos® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, Canadian Club® whisky, and is a world leader in ready-to-drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Beam Suntory's core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to educate and inform consumers to make the right personal choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Suntory Global Spirits, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and www.drinksmart.com.

El Tesoro De Don Felipe® 100% agave tequilas, 40% Alc./Vol. ©2024 Fielding & Jones, Ltd.,

New York, New York. All rights reserved.

Basil Hayden® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 40% Alc./Vol. ©2024 James B. Beam Distilling Co., Clermont, KY.

SOURCE Suntory Global Spirits