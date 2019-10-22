ELA Advertising Earns Great Place to Work-Certified™ 2019 Designation

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ELA, a global creative advertising agency headquartered in Los Angeles, today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation and is a significant achievement. Today is also Certification Nation™ Day, bringing together Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies across the country to celebrate their Certification status and the people who make that possible.

Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven For All methodology, Certification confirms 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at the agency.

"We are excited and humbled to receive this certification," said Andre Filip, CEO and Founder of ELA Advertising. "One of our core brand tenants is the 'Spirit of One.' This means that everyone in our agency is connected to each other and that no one works in isolation; everyone rises together. We make it a point to collaborate, share, and work as one with each other and our clients. This is a recognition and reflection of this spirit of how our employees feel working here, which makes me incredibly proud as we continue to grow the agency."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees.

"We congratulate ELA on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

Great Place to Work's benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune, driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

ELA's work spans a variety of capabilities including advertising, strategy, planning, brand design, digital, social, experiential, production, events, public relations and influencer marketing. ELA services clients in a variety of key verticals including entertainment, lifestyle, technology, and non-profit.

For more information, visit www.ela1.com .

About ELA Advertising:

Founded in 2004 by CEO Andre Filip, ELA is a full-service, global creative ad agency headquartered in Los Angeles. ELA's work spans a variety of capabilities including advertising, strategy, planning, brand design, digital, social, experiential, production, events, and influencer marketing.

ELA embraces a "chaos theory" philosophy and spirit of wild inclusion; the agency's belief is that in order to make something better, you have to question everything and break it apart. Employees and clients are encouraged to jump into the chaos together to discover something new. This unique approach has given the agency the opportunity to develop business strategies and game-changing creative for leading brands including TikTok, Disney, Easterseals, PepsiCo, Thermador, Western Digital, and more. For more information, visit www.ela1.com .

SOURCE ELA Advertising

Related Links

http://www.ela1.com

