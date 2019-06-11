ELA Advertising Teams Up with Social Media Week LA 2019 and Overheard LA

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ELA, a Global Creative Ad Agency, today announced its partnership with Social Media Week LA 2019, June 12-13, 2019. As part of the lineup, ELA, in collaboration with Overheard LA, will host a panel discussion for Social Media Week LA attendees focused on keeping it real in today's social climate. The panel will be held on June 12, 2019 at 3:10 pm at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica and is open to all passholders; the panel will also be livestreamed on the SMW Insider platform for subscribers.

Now celebrating its tenth year, Social Media Week Los Angeles brings together more than 1,500 top marketing, media, and technology professionals from more than 50 countries around new ideas, innovations, and emerging trends in social media.

"We are thrilled to partner with Social Media Week Los Angeles as it celebrates its 10th year on the cutting edge of social media," said Andre Filip, CEO of ELA Advertising. "As an LA-based creative agency leading strategy, social, and creative for brands including TikTok, Disney, and more, the stage couldn't be more primed for us to join. We are equally excited to welcome Overheard LA, which hands-down has its pulse on social culture - to join us for this moment."

Attendees will learn:

How to keep it real and create authentic content that aligns with and engages your audience;

Tone of voice as a filter: Understanding the essence of how you're talking about your brand;

How to ensure strategic alignment with talent/influencers that are right for your audience – not just on paper;

Discerning how to determine what brands to partner with based on your personal brand and why; and

Going beyond social - new and emerging media to consider

"STORIES is the global theme of this year's Social Media Week. Today's social atmosphere is built on storytelling as a platform. Ultimately, stories have the power to influence the world and the people who consume them, and with this influence comes responsibility," said Brian Leddy, COO of Crowdcentric Media LLC, Owner & Operator of Social Media Week. "We're very pleased to have ELA, a global creative advertising agency, join us for such a timely and relevant conversation around the importance of creating authentic content."

Social Media Week Los Angeles will be held June 12-13, 2019 at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica. For more information and the full agenda, visit https://socialmediaweek.org/losangeles/ and join the conversation @socialmediaweek #SMWLA.

About ELA Advertising:

Founded in 2004 by CEO Andre Filip, ELA is a full-service, global creative ad agency headquartered in Los Angeles. ELA's work spans a variety of capabilities including advertising, strategy, planning, brand design, digital, social, experiential, production, events, and influencer marketing.

ELA embraces a "chaos theory" philosophy and spirit of wild inclusion; the agency's belief is that in order to make something better, you have to question everything and break it apart. Employees and clients are encouraged to jump into the chaos together to discover something new. This unique approach has given the agency the opportunity to develop business strategies and game-changing creative for leading brands including TikTok, Disney, Easterseals, PepsiCo, Thermador, Western Digital, and more. For more information, visit www.ela1.com.

About Social Media Week:

Social Media Week brings together marketing, media and technology professionals from more than 50 countries with a curiosity and passion for new ideas, innovations and emerging trends in social media.

The LA conference is in its 10th year and will take place at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica. For more information, visit: https://socialmediaweek.org/losangeles/

About Overheard LA:

Overheard is the insta-voice of our biggest cities; a unique media brand that satirizes millennial culture with engaging, localized content. Overheard was founded by Jesse Margolis. For more information, visit: https://www.overheardla.com/

SOURCE ELA Advertising

