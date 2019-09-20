IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ELA , a global creative advertising agency headquartered in Los Angeles, just opened the doors to its newest office in Orange County at 18301 Von Karman Ave. in the city of Irvine, in collaboration with award-winning global architecture, design and planning firm, Gensler .

The addition of ELA's newest office will enable the agency to expand its offerings to the burgeoning business commerce district, one of the largest planned urban communities in the country.

ELA Advertising Unveils New Office Designed with Gensler - Photo Credit: Bobby Vu

The design of the office features elements of contemporary modern design complemented with functional, open space to promote collaborative work styles. Design elements include the use of raw natural materials, lush plants, neutral color palettes, and high-level finishings including a Benetti Moss wall imported from Italy and black cahard wood.

"As ELA expands its footprint on the West Coast, we are proud to open the doors to our newest office space in Orange County," said Andre Filip, CEO of ELA Advertising. "In our headquarters in the media district of Hollywood, we have a strong roster of clients on the pulse of culture including TikTok, Disney, and more. As we continue to grow with our client partners, our newest location in Irvine enables us to service clients in this market including Thermador, Western Digital and Easterseals, while also expanding our offerings to more businesses in the greater Southern California area. "

ELA's approach to business is reflected in a variety of aspects of the new design of the office. As a global creative agency, it was imperative that ELA's office design and flow reflect its culture and how the agency operates, beyond the design elements themselves. ELA embraces a "Spirit of One" philosophy working with a taskforce-like approach to yield the highest level strategic and creative outputs; work is displayed in progress on the walls - not just in electronic documents.

To bring to life ELA's business approach inspired by its Hollywood headquarters, the office space incorporates lighting fixtures which hang in a chaotic grid compared to just a parallel path, to echo the agency's "chaos theory" approach. A frosted, transparent glass wall serves as an inspiration hub for employees to write on and post work in progress for the team to review, while providing a physical barrier as needed if teams are working on different projects at the same time to maximize productivity. Adjacent to the glass wall is a living room style gathering area that can be used for team brainstorms as well as a client entertaining area. With the exception of two closed door office spaces for human resources, the remaining office space is designed on an open floor plan with electronic ergonomic standing desks complete with movable compartments that serve as both storage and seating solutions. ELA clients Thermador and Western Digital were also involved and incorporated in the design. Thermador provided a fully functional luxury kitchen suite complete with Thermador's new home connect compatible appliances including a refrigerator, coffee maker, under counter wine column and Bosch ADA-approved dishwasher. Western Digital external hard drives are incorporated in all of the creative stations throughout the office. Source Creative Office Interiors served as the furniture provider. Uprite Construction oversaw the construction. The office is managed by Greenlaw Partners .

"We're thrilled to be a part of this collaboration," said Jaimelynn Shah, Gensler Design Director. "From the moment we had a chance to see the initial floorplans to the finishing options we could provide, we knew this would be a special project. ELA is so creative by nature given its work in the industry, and they articulated to us a clear vision of both form and function down to the finest level of detail. It was great to be able to help fully execute on the vision for this space in the spirit of our brand of making the places people live, work, and play more inspiring, more resilient, and more impactful."

ELA's Irvine office is located at 18301 Von Karman Ave. in the city of Irvine. For more information, visit www.ela1.com .

About ELA Advertising:

Founded in 2004 by CEO Andre Filip, ELA is a full-service, global creative ad agency headquartered in Los Angeles. ELA's work spans a variety of capabilities including advertising, strategy, planning, brand design, digital, social, experiential, production, events, and influencer marketing.

ELA embraces a "chaos theory" philosophy and spirit of wild inclusion; the agency's belief is that in order to make something better, you have to question everything and break it apart. Employees and clients are encouraged to jump into the chaos together to discover something new. This unique approach has given the agency the opportunity to develop business strategies and game-changing creative for leading brands including TikTok, Disney, Easterseals, PepsiCo, Thermador, Western Digital, and more. For more information, visit www.ela1.com .

About Gensler:

Gensler is a global architecture, design, and planning firm with 48 locations and more than 6,000 professionals networked across Asia, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and the Americas. Founded in 1965, the firm serves more than 3,500 active clients in virtually every industry. Gensler designers strive to make the places people live, work, and play more inspiring, more resilient, and more impactful. For more information, visit www.gensler.com .

