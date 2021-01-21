elago debuts their new Phone Straps with BT21

elago's BT21 Phone Strap keeps your phone secure and in your hand! There are eight different Phone Straps inspired by each BT21 character: KOYA, RJ, SHOOKY, MANG, CHIMMY, TATA, COOKY, VAN. Each Phone Strap includes matching stickers to customize your phone, making it uniquely yours. elago's Phone Straps are designed to be comfortable and help avoid unnecessary drops. This strap lets you use as little as one finger to keep your phone close to you, allows wireless charging and is MagSafe compatible.

elago's BT21 Phone Straps will be available on elago.com starting January 21st and are coming soon to Amazon. Stay tuned for the rest of the BT21 | elago official merchandise collection including iPhone cases, AirPods cases, and mobile phone stands!

elago is a design company first and foremost. Their motto is "simple sophistication" because they create products that are useful and aesthetic. All of their designs are created in house from scratch which ensures that the product you get is detail oriented and works perfectly. elago started in San Diego, CA in 2002 and has received numerous international design awards including Spark Awards and reddot awards. They also have previous brand collaborations with BlackPink, Disney, and Star Wars.

Available on:

elago.com (U.S. and International shipping):

BT21 Phone Straps

Instagram:

@elago_official

Contact:

Chantal Withers

Social Media Marketer

[email protected]

SOURCE elago

