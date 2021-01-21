elago debuts their new Phone Straps with BT21
Jan 21, 2021, 11:16 ET
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- elago just announced their new Phone Straps with BT21! elago is a U.S. company that has a global licensing agreement with BT21 and LINE FRIENDS. elago is excited to expand their portfolio of collaborations.
As a design company, elago focuses on creating things that are useful and beautiful. elago's designers are instructed to create products that they themselves would love to use. In doing so, they are confident that when a product reaches a customer's hands, they will fall in love with it.
elago's BT21 Phone Strap keeps your phone secure and in your hand! There are eight different Phone Straps inspired by each BT21 character: KOYA, RJ, SHOOKY, MANG, CHIMMY, TATA, COOKY, VAN. Each Phone Strap includes matching stickers to customize your phone, making it uniquely yours. elago's Phone Straps are designed to be comfortable and help avoid unnecessary drops. This strap lets you use as little as one finger to keep your phone close to you, allows wireless charging and is MagSafe compatible.
elago's BT21 Phone Straps will be available on elago.com starting January 21st and are coming soon to Amazon. Stay tuned for the rest of the BT21 | elago official merchandise collection including iPhone cases, AirPods cases, and mobile phone stands!
elago is a design company first and foremost. Their motto is "simple sophistication" because they create products that are useful and aesthetic. All of their designs are created in house from scratch which ensures that the product you get is detail oriented and works perfectly. elago started in San Diego, CA in 2002 and has received numerous international design awards including Spark Awards and reddot awards. They also have previous brand collaborations with BlackPink, Disney, and Star Wars.
Available on:
elago.com (U.S. and International shipping):
BT21 Phone Straps
Instagram:
@elago_official
Contact:
Chantal Withers
Social Media Marketer
[email protected]
