Elah Holdings, Inc. Announces Release of 2025 Audited Annual Report to Stockholders

News provided by

Elah Holdings, Inc.

Mar 16, 2026, 18:32 ET

Financial Statements for FY 2025

DALLAS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ELLH) has released its audited annual financial statements and disclosure report for the 2025 fiscal year. This report and additional company information can be found at www.elahholdings.com under the Financial Releases section of the website.

About Elah Holdings

Elah Holdings, Inc. (formerly known as Real Industry, Inc.) is a holding company led by experienced business leaders that is seeking to acquire profitable businesses in the commercial, industrial, financial and other markets to generate sustainable profitability and cash flows, unlock the value of our considerable tax assets, and use creative deal structures that reduce risk and ultimately create long-term value for our shareholders. For more information, visit www.elahholdings.com. Elah Holdings' stock trades on the OTC Current Market, which is operated by OTC Markets Group, a centralized electronic quotation service for over-the-counter securities under the symbol "ELLH."

Contact:

Michael Hobey

Elah Holdings, Inc.
+1 (805) 435-1255

@elah_inc

www.linkedin.com/company/elah-holdings-inc/  

SOURCE Elah Holdings, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Elah Holdings, Inc. Announces Release of Third Quarter 2025 Report to Stockholders

Elah Holdings, Inc. Announces Release of Third Quarter 2025 Report to Stockholders

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ELLH) announces that it has released its interim unaudited financial statements and disclosure report for the third quarter...
Elah Holdings, Inc. Announces Release of Second Quarter 2025 Report to Stockholders

Elah Holdings, Inc. Announces Release of Second Quarter 2025 Report to Stockholders

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ELLH) announces that it has released its interim unaudited financial statements and disclosure report for the second quarter ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics