Elah Holdings, Inc. Announces Release of Third Quarter 2024 Report to Stockholders

Elah Holdings, Inc.

Nov 13, 2024, 16:30 ET

Financial Statements for Q3 2024

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ELLH) announces that it has released its interim unaudited financial statements and disclosure report for the third quarter of 2024. This report and additional company information can be found at www.elahholdings.com under the Financial Releases section of the website.

About Elah Holdings
Elah Holdings, Inc. (formerly known as Real Industry, Inc.) is a holding company led by experienced business leaders that is seeking to acquire profitable businesses in the commercial and industrial markets to generate sustainable profitability and cash flows, unlock the value of our considerable tax assets, and use creative deal structures that reduce risk and ultimately create long-term value for our shareholders. For more information, visit www.elahholdings.com. Elah Holdings' stock trades on the OTC Pink Market, which is operated by OTC Markets Group, a centralized electronic quotation service for over-the-counter securities under the symbol "ELLH."

Contact:
Michael Hobey
Elah Holdings, Inc.
+1 (805) 435-1255
@elah_inc
www.linkedin.com/company/elah-holdings-inc/ 

SOURCE Elah Holdings, Inc.

