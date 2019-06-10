Elah Holdings, Inc. Releases 2018 Audited Annual Report and First Quarter 2019 Report to Stockholders
DALLAS, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ELLH) has released its audited annual financial statements for the 2018 fiscal year, as well as its interim unaudited report for the 1st Quarter 2019. These reports and additional company information can be found at www.elahholdings.com under the Financial Releases section of the website.
About Elah Holdings
Elah Holdings, Inc. (formerly known as Real Industry, Inc.) is a reorganized holding company led by experienced business leaders that is seeking to acquire profitable businesses in the commercial and industrial markets to generate sustainable profitability and cash flows, unlock the value of our considerable tax assets, and use creative deal structures that reduce risk and ultimately create long-term value for our shareholders. For more information, visit www.elahholdings.com. Elah Holdings' stock trades on the OTC Pink Market, which is operated by OTC Markets Group, a centralized electronic quotation service for over-the-counter securities under the symbol "ELLH."
Contact:
Michael Hobey
Elah Holdings, Inc.
+1 (805) 435-1255
Twitter: @elah_inc
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/elah-holdings-inc/
