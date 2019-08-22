Elah Holdings, Inc. Releases Second Quarter 2019 Report to Stockholders and Annual Meeting Results

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ELLH) has released its interim unaudited report for the 2nd Quarter 2019. This report also includes the voting results of the Company's 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held on August 21, 2019. To reflect the approvals of such Annual Meeting, the Company has amended its Certificate of Incorporation and Bylaws. The financial report, the amendment to the Third Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, and the Fifth Amended and Restated Bylaws, along with additional company information can be found at www.elahholdings.com under the Financial Releases and Corporate Document sections of the website.

About Elah Holdings

Elah Holdings, Inc. (formerly known as Real Industry, Inc.) is a reorganized holding company led by experienced business leaders that is seeking to acquire profitable businesses in the commercial and industrial markets to generate sustainable profitability and cash flows, unlock the value of our considerable tax assets, and use creative deal structures that reduce risk and ultimately create long-term value for our shareholders. For more information, visit www.elahholdings.com. Elah Holdings' stock trades on the OTC Pink Market, which is operated by OTC Markets Group, a centralized electronic quotation service for over-the-counter securities under the symbol "ELLH."

