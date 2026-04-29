ELAI Expands into the United States, Appoints Former Prudential Global Chief Data Officer as CEO, North America

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELAI a leader in Artificial Intelligence, headquartered in Rome, Italy, announces its expansion into North America and the appointment of Kjersten Moody as CEO of North America. Moody is the former Global Chief Data Officer at Prudential and State Farm, and former VP, Information and Analytics at Unilever.

Artificial intelligence continues to attract significant global investment, yet it still struggles to deliver tangible business outcomes. According to multiple surveys, fewer than 40% of companies report a measurable impact on their bottom line.

ELAI Appoints Former Prudential Global Chief Data Officer as CEO, North America

The primary barrier to enterprise AI adoption is not purely technological, but also operational. Many core activities to build AI solutions remain manual, resource-intensive, and difficult to scale. ELAI addresses this challenge with an autonomous data science agent that automates the entire lifecycle, enabling predictive models to be deployed in hours rather than the typical 6–9 months required by traditional processes, while reducing costs by up to 90%.

"The lack of AI monetization in enterprises is not a technology issue—it's a mindset issue," said Antonio Sciuto, Co-Founder and Group CEO of ELAI. "By automating data science, we enable organizations to scale predictive models across all business functions, improving decision-making and driving measurable impact on key metrics such as the P&L."

In 2026, the U.S. commercial pipeline already represents more than 70% of new business opportunities.

"U.S. companies are investing aggressively in AI but still face a gap between ambition and outcomes," said Kjersten Moody. "ELAI closes that gap by quickly delivering production‑ready results that fuel true competitive differentiation."

"Kjersten brings the strategic clarity and operational excellence ELAI needs for its next stage of growth. We are thrilled to have her at the helm as CEO of North America," says Sciuto.

Founded in Rome in 2020, ELAI has grown rapidly and is currently scaling at over 40% year-over-year and serves more than 100 organizations across 15 countries, including Intesa Sanpaolo, Orange, UNICEF, Valentino, Teleperformance, and WWF.

About ELAI

ELAI is an enterprise-grade SaaS platform for Predictive AI that automates the entire data science lifecycle, enabling organizations to develop, deploy, and maintain predictive models at scale in a fraction of the time—from months to minutes.

Built on a technology that combines Generative AI and machine learning, the platform integrates heterogeneous data sources and enriches them with over 650 socio-economic indicators across 180 countries. This allows organizations to generate predictive models directly from raw data and transform complex processes into scalable, no-code solutions.

ELAI supports both data scientists by accelerating data exploration and rapid model prototyping and business teams, by making predictive AI accessible to non-technical users. This approach democratizes predictive AI while driving tangible and sustainable business impact.

SOURCE ELAI