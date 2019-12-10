Elaine Foreman of Topia Recognized with 2019 Aragon Research Women in Technology Award in the Legal Category

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia , the leading provider of Global Mobility Management (GMM) software, today announced that Topia General Counsel Elaine Foreman has been recognized with the prestigious 2019 Aragon Research Women in Technology Award in the legal category. The award reflects the achievements of women who have demonstrated outstanding personal and professional growth and significantly contributed to the technology industry.

Foreman was presented with the award on December 5th, 2019 at Aragon Transform, the annual Aragon Research awards ceremony. She is the second Topia executive to receive this recognition. The company's CMO, Neha Mirchandani, was named the winner of the 2018 Aragon Research Women in Technology Award in the marketing category . Topia was also named a "Hot Vendor" in Global Mobility Management .

"We congratulate Elaine for her achievements at Topia and for being a role model to other women in the technology sector. Companies like Topia are setting a great example for how effective female leaders can be with strong representation in leadership ranks," said Jim Lundy, founder and CEO of Aragon Research. "Topia was also included in the "Hot Vendors in Global Mobility Management, 2019" report, which identifies vendors who are noteworthy, visionary, and innovative."

"Elaine has built an exceptional legal function at Topia, providing strategic value to the company and our customers as we scale to meet the rising demand from enterprises for global talent mobility solutions," said Shawn Farshchi, CEO of Topia. "We're proud of Elaine and also honored that Aragon has recognized two of our leaders and named Topia a 'Hot Vendor.'"

To learn more about Elaine and her contributions and achievements, read this Q&A on the Topia blog .

Topia's cloud-based platform provides a comprehensive and configurable global mobility management suite that delivers delightful employee experiences through modern interactive tools. Topia integrates with leading HRIS platforms, payroll providers, and immigration solutions to turn mobility into a strategic advantage for some of the world's most recognizable businesses. To learn more visit www.topia.com .

Note: The identification of an Aragon Research award winner is not an endorsement by Aragon Research of any vendor, product, or service.

Topia, the industry's leading provider of Global Mobility Management software, empowers market-leading enterprises to mobilize global talent and deliver unparalleled employee experiences, while allowing organizations to continuously adapt to meet the business needs of tomorrow. With Topia, HR teams can now experience the automation of the entire mobility process, from scenario-based planning and compliance risk management to expat payroll, reporting and more. Topia's data-rich, interactive employee application delivers a consumer-grade experience by centralizing relocation-based tasks and data while providing interactive tools to help take the stress out of moving. Topia powers global mobility programs for many of the world's most trusted brands, including Schneider Electric, Dell, Veolia, Equinor, AXA and more. Founded in 2010, Topia has raised over $100M from New Enterprise Associates (now NewView Capital) and Notion Capital and others and is a global company with offices throughout the Americas and EMEA. For more information, go to www.topia.com and follow Topia on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

