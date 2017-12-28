FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Elaine M. Vadas, Esq. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Law in recognition of her role as Owner and Founder of Vadas Law Firm, PLC.

Specializing in the areas of Family Law, Divorce Separation and Mediation, Custody and Visitation Issues, and Child and Spousal Support, Vadas Law Firm, PLC is equipped in handling all facets of family law. Ensuring their clients receive quality, protected assistance, the team at Vadas offers services to assist in ensuring that "all child and spousal support decisions, equitable distribution decisions, settlement agreement decisions and custody decisions are fair." Offering a wide array of services to their clients, the law firm is specialized in divorce, separation and mediation, family law, custody and visitation issues, and more. Vadas Law Firm offers each of their clients personalized council, catering to the individual needs of every case.

Amassing over nineteen years of experience in the industry and two and a half years at the firm, Vadas is an expert in family law services. An advocate of the dynamics of the law, Vadas strives to focus on the best interest of the child. Experienced in finding "alternative resolutions to family disputes like mediation and arbitration," throughout the course of her career, Vadas has retained experience in Family Law and court appointed Guardian-Ad-Litem.

Attributing her acute social working skills and her sense of humor to her success in the workplace, Vadas prides herself on "acting as a buffer between parties while ensuring that her clients are well represented," while making traumatized clients feel as comfortable as possible. In addition, Vadas is well experienced in oral arguments and writing briefs as she has had experience in preparing arguments for the Virginia Court of Appeals and writing briefs for the Virginia Supreme Court.

Throughout the course of her educational career, Vadas attended New England School of Law in Boston where she received her JD and attended Buffalo University where she received her MSW. She also attended Nazareth College where she attained her Bachelor of Science degree.

Vadas dedicates this recognition to her mentor Ilona Grenadier.

