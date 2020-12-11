eLaLiga Santander Fan Cup, the Most International eLaLiga Tournament Ever Arrives in the United States

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eLaLiga Santander, the official tournament of FIFA 21 in Spain organized by LaLiga and Electronic Arts, is now more global than ever. This year, for the first time, it will bring the amateur competition to millions of fans around the world under the name of eLaLiga Santander Fan Cup. Alongside their sponsorship of the national competition, Santander Bank will also be the title sponsor of this event, demonstrating their interest in the business of esports.

Verizon, a current sponsor of LaLiga North America, has signed on to be a partner of the global tournament. As a global tournament partner, Verizon will receive exclusive content from the competition. Verizon will also provide opportunities for Verizon Up customers and American LaLiga fans to engage with the FIFA tournament and world-renowned gamers.

While eLaLiga Santander looks for the best professional players in the country for the fourth consecutive year in a row, eLaLiga Santander Fan Cup will bring the competition to amateur players around the world that simply enjoy playing EA SPORTS FIFA 21, and will provide them an all-new competitive experience to help test their skills.

The competition format of eLaLiga Santander Fan Cup

The 16 different countries chosen for the first ever eLaLiga Santander Fan Cup are China, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, United States, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Russia, Turkey and Spain.

During November and December, a series of online tournaments will be played in each region in order to finally select a total of 24 players. Through the first months of 2021, the finalists from each region will compete in three regional finals in order to fight for a spot at the eLaLiga Fan Cup Grand Final, that will be celebrated on May 8th in Madrid.

All interested fans can find more details about the tournament format and register through the official website, fancup.elaliga.gg/es/home

In the United States there are going to be two tournaments available for American fans to compete. The first is from December 14th – 17th and the second tournament is from December 19th – 22nd.

Become the next star

Thanks to eLaLiga Santander Fan Cup, the best players among all the fans of EA SPORTS FIFA 21 around the world will get the chance to test their competitive abilities and perhaps trigger the start of a meteoric career.

In the Grand Final in Madrid of May 8, players will compete for a prize pool of 10.000€. They will have the opportunity to compete in a professional environment and be treated like true professionals with a VIP eLaLiga Experience during the entire event. Within the same event venue in Madrid, the Grand Final of the national eLaLiga Santander will take place hours later, and competitors will get the chance to absorb the atmosphere and see the best professional players in Spain battle it out after the eLaLiga Fan Cup concludes.

About LaLiga

LaLiga is a global, innovative and socially responsible organisation which is a leader in the leisure and entertainment sector. It is a private sports association composed of the 20 public limited sports companies (SADs) and clubs of LaLiga Santander and the 22 of LaLiga SmartBank, and is responsible for organising professional football competitions in Spain. In the 2018/19 season, LaLiga reached more than 2.7 billion people globally. With its headquarters in Madrid (Spain), it is present in 55 countries through eleven offices and 46 delegates. The organisation carries out its social work through its foundation and was the world's first professional football league to establish a league for intellectually challenged footballers: LaLiga Genuine Santander.

