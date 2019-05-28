eLama Releases Facebook Ads Optimization Tools

SINGAPORE, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eLama , worldwide PPC marketing solutions supplier, has released new Facebook Ads optimization and management tools. These tools solve the problem of collecting leads from Facebook Ads campaigns and help to eliminate typical mistakes in PPC Facebook Ads campaigns before the launch.

Lead Ads Import Tool

Advertisers who use Facebook Ads as a part of their digital advertising campaigns often suffer from inconveniences with importing leads data. With the eLama Import Tool, clients can receive information about new leads directly to their emails or they can work with them within their eLama account. PPC specialists don't need to download their lead data from various campaigns multiple times per day and send it to their sales team. This process can be automated and take less time and effort.

Advisor for Facebook Ads

Even experts in PPC marketing make mistakes when creating new ad campaigns. People are prone to forgetting things, which can result in poor performance and money loss. eLama Advisor for Facebook Ads simplifies Facebook ads management and help to avoid common mistakes. The Advisor scans the ad, and gives recommendations on the campaigns to boost performance, driving more traffic and conversions.

About eLama

eLama is a smart digital marketing automation platform which offers a complex solution for PPC marketing campaigns. Unique eLama self-developed tools help to optimize advertising campaigns at each stage - it allows an increase in results without the cost. eLama has more than 10 years of experience and works with 27,000+ customers all over the globe.

Education is among eLama's key activities. The company conducts free of charge educational webinars on a regular basis where PPC specialists teach how to start and manage campaigns.

