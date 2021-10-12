Elan Hotel Pioneering Digital Technology Throughout the Los Angeles Property

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elan Hotel is pioneering digital technology. The Los Angeles hotel added another notch of modern with contactless check-in and guest communications, leading the way for boutique hotels with this new technology.

With the intent to improve processes and create a safe and efficient experience for the guest, the staff is working closely with digital technology experts to ensure seamless interaction with the new hotel technology. Modernizing contact from the convenience of the guests' mobile phone, this technology allows safe exchange of information that meets the highest guidelines and results in an efficient guest experience.

"We want to allow for more flexibility for the guest with the use of digital technology throughout the property. It is important that guests have safe interaction and feel that the experience is user-friendly as well. This technology is not something you can expect to find at just any boutique hotel," said Karen Finerman, Corporate Director of Sales & Marketing.

In addition to contactless check-in and other digital features, the West Hollywood destination also offers allergy-friendly rooms, 24-hour concierge services, complimentary Wi-Fi, a business center, and other California-style amenities. Elan Hotel boasts a convenient location, minutes from many Los Angeles attractions and just steps from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Pacific Design Center and Television City.

The Elan Hotel continues with its momentum welcoming visitors with special rates for those traveling to Cedars-Sinai, Studios and unique packages for those looking to enjoy the many new restaurants and clubs near the hotel.

For more information, please visit www.elanhotel.com .

About Elan Hotel Los Angeles

Nestled among the glitz and glamour of Hollywood's finest and Beverly Hills' most luxurious, the Élan hotel is the perfect mix of modern design and boutique comfort, offering five-star service to all guests. The Élan Hotel has created an allergy-friendly program on select rooms, featuring chlorine filtering shower heads and HEPA filters to allow the most sensitive of guests a place of comfort. From an inviting lounge with comfortable seating, to sleek rooms and suites, this West Hollywood hotel offers convenient access to the best of Los Angeles, with value-added amenities. Whether you're in LA for productivity or play or have business or appointments at the nearby Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the Élan Hotel offers the perfect place to stay in Hollywood style.

