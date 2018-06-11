Elanco Animal Health Introduces New Respiratory PRRS Vaccine

"PRRS has grown to be a costly and challenging disease that is difficult to control at the local, regional and national levels," says Chris Chavis, senior director, Elanco North America Food Animal Business. "We are eager to bring producers a new product to tackle this devastating disease."

Currently, it is estimated that PRRS costs the swine industry $560 to $660 million annually, with the breeding herd costs accounting for 45 percent of the total industry cost. 1

Long-lasting immunity

"Elanco is excited to be able to provide producers and the entire swine industry with a new product that is proven effective against the respiratory form of PRRS," says Chavis. "Not only is it safe to use in piglets two weeks or older, Prevacent PRRS has a demonstrated duration of immunity of 26 weeks for the respiratory form of PRRS."

The viral strain in Prevacent PRRS is highly relevant to today's swine operations so producers can be confident that they are getting effective protection against the respiratory form of PRRS for their piglets.

Cross-protection studies

"The contemporary strain in Prevacent PRRS demonstrated cross protection against multiple difficult viral strains that may pose a threat to swine operations. Prevacent PRRS is a timely and effective solution for to meet the PRRS challenges producers are facing today," says Chavis.

Prevacent PRRS is a key part of Elanco's Full Value Pigs®, which includes a complete portfolio of products that help to control specific enteric and respiratory diseases.

Elanco provides comprehensive products and knowledge services to improve animal health and food-animal production in more than 70 countries around the world. We value innovation, both in scientific research and daily operations, and strive to cultivate a collaborative work environment for more than 6,500 employees worldwide. Together with our customers, we are committed to raising awareness about global food security, and celebrating and supporting the human-animal bond. Founded in 1954, Elanco is a division of Eli Lilly and Company. Our worldwide headquarters and research facilities are located in Greenfield, Indiana.

