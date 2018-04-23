Elanco Announces Addition of Chief Financial Officer

Jensen will have responsibility for Elanco's financial operations. He has a proven track record over the past twenty years in a variety of financial leadership roles. He was most recently CFO for Celanese Corporation, a $6B global chemical company. He also spent 13 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in audit and transaction services. Jensen holds a Master of Accountancy from Brigham Young University.

"I am pleased Chris is joining Elanco and the animal health industry at such an exciting and dynamic time," said Jeff Simmons, president, Elanco Animal Health. "His deep expertise in leading financial operations and experience makes Chris a tremendous addition to our leadership team and company."

Jensen's more than twenty years of financial experience spans the spectrum. The breadth of his responsibility has included financial planning and analysis, treasury, tax, accounting, financial shared services, audit, and IT.

"I am looking forward to joining Elanco, one of the leaders in the growing animal health industry," said Jensen. "I was attracted to Elanco's clear and compelling vision, leadership within the industry and the opportunity to make a positive impact at a company with a long history and strong culture."

Jensen starts his new position at Elanco on April 23 at Elanco's Greenfield, Indiana-based headquarters.

About Elanco

Elanco provides comprehensive products and knowledge services to improve animal health and food-animal production in more than 70 countries around the world. We value innovation, both in scientific research and daily operations, and strive to cultivate a collaborative work environment for more than 6,250 employees worldwide. Together with our customers, we are committed to raising awareness about global food security, and celebrating and supporting the human-animal bond. Founded in 1954, Elanco is a division of Eli Lilly and Company. Our worldwide headquarters and research facilities are located in Greenfield, Indiana. Visit us at Elanco.com and EnoughMovement.com.

