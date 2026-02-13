Elanco Announces Updates to Board of Directors

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today announced updates to its Board of Directors. R. David Hoover and Deborah Kochevar will not stand for re-election at the conclusion of their terms at the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in May.

Mr. Hoover is retiring from his role after joining the Board in September of 2018 as the first Chairman of the Board at the time of the company's IPO. Dr. Kochevar joined in March of 2019 as the company completed its separation from Eli Lilly and Company.

"Dave Hoover's leadership was absolutely foundational to Elanco's success as an independent company," said Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman of the Board. "As our founding Chairman, he skillfully guided us through our spin-off and initial years as a public entity, establishing a robust governance framework and a clear strategic direction. His deep expertise, unwavering commitment, and steady hand were invaluable during a critical period of transformation. We are grateful for his vision and dedicated service and wish him the best in retirement."

Jeff Simmons, Elanco President and CEO, added, "Dave's advisement and strategic insights were instrumental in shaping Elanco into the global leader it is today, well positioned for our new era. He helped us navigate the complexities of becoming an independent company, fostering a strong foundation for sustainable growth. I credit much of the exciting runway ahead of Elanco to Dave's oversight and leadership. His legacy will continue to influence our unwavering commitment to our purpose: making life better for animals, makes life better."

"With Elanco in a strong position and an exciting path of sustainable growth and long-term value creation ahead, now is the right time for me to retire," Hoover said. "I am proud to have played a role in Elanco's journey and leave confident in the company's future."

Dr. Deborah Kochevar also concludes her distinguished service on the Board.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to Debbie for her significant contributions to the Elanco Board, particularly her leadership of our Innovation, Science and Technology committee," Kurzius said. "Her expertise in veterinary medicine provided critical perspectives that supported the delivery of a robust pipeline focused on transforming animal care. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

"Debbie emphasized the importance of a culture of scientific excellence for the creation and maintenance of an innovation pipeline," added Simmons. "As chair of the Innovation, Science and Technology committee, her guidance and support were vital to helping us build our historical innovation momentum, in both the approved innovation, but also the current robust pipeline that sets Elanco up for a strong future. I am extremely grateful for Debbie's expertise and connection to veterinary medicine."

Following these changes, the Board will consist of nine directors.

Investor Contact: Tiffany Kanaga (765) 740-0314 [email protected]

Media Contact: Colleen Parr Dekker (317) 989-7011 [email protected]

