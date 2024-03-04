Elanco Appoints Shiv O'Neill as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

GREENFIELD, Ind., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) announced today the appointment of Shiv O'Neill as the company's Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. O'Neill will be responsible for the global strategy and operations of the Company's legal team, ethics & compliance organization and ESG efforts.

"Shiv's ability to deliver strategic value to Elanco in the short term serving as our interim general counsel combined with her robust experience made it clear that she was the right person for this role," said Jeff Simmons, President and CEO of Elanco. "Her deep understanding of Elanco's legal operations, coupled with her broad experience in regulatory compliance, product safety and transactional matters, equips her to provide valuable leadership counsel to support the company's strong operational integrity and current and long-term growth objectives."

O'Neill brings more than 20 years of extensive legal expertise. Most recently, O'Neill served as Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, Americas of Elanco. In this role, O'Neill led the strategy and operations of Elanco's commercial and regulatory legal team in the Americas and provided strategic advice and counsel to company leaders within the U.S. Farm Animal, U.S. Pet Health and International businesses. Prior to joining Elanco, O'Neill served as Senior Counsel at Cummins Inc. where she oversaw global litigation, product safety, crisis management, internal investigations and regulatory compliance matters.

"We are at a pivotal moment in our company's journey as we enter an exciting time of growth and new innovation, and I am pleased to play a role in shaping this next era for Elanco," said O'Neill. "I am proud to be part of this remarkable team of leaders and legal experts. Our collective aim is to launch products that will make a significant positive impact in the world, while generating sustainable value within the company and our local communities."

O'Neill received an undergraduate degree from Loyola University Chicago and a Juris Doctor degree from the Indiana University Maurer School of Law in Bloomington, Indiana. She has served on several boards of non-profit organizations and has been committed to pro bono work throughout her career.

About Elanco

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose™ Sustainability Initiatives – all to advance the health of animals, people, and the planet. Learn more at elanco.com.

Investor Contact: Kathryn Grissom (317) 273-9284 or [email protected]

Media Contact: Colleen Parr Dekker (317) 989-7011 or colleen.dekker@elancoah.com

