Elanco Confirms Date and Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Announcement

Elanco Animal Health

08 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

GREENFIELD, Ind., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Monday, February 26, 2024. Elanco will also conduct a conference call on that day with the investment community and media to further detail the company's performance.

The conference call will begin at 8:00 a.m. eastern time. Investors, media, and the general public can access a live webcast of the conference call through the link that will be posted on Elanco's website on our events and presentations page. A replay will also be available on the website shortly following the call.

ABOUT ELANCO 

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose– all to advance the health of animals, people, the planet and our enterprise. Learn more at www.elanco.com

Investor Contact: Katy Grissom +1.317.273.9284 [email protected]
Media Contact: Colleen Parr Dekker +1.317.989.7011 [email protected]

Elanco Announces Sale of Aqua Business for $1.3 Billion

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today announced it has entered into an agreement to sell its aqua business to Merck Animal Health...
Elanco Launches Multi-Year Mission to Save 1 Million Puppies from Canine Parvovirus

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today launched the first-of-its-kind, multi-year campaign to save 1 million puppies from unnecessary...
