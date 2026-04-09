Elanco Launches Advantage™ Collar for Dogs with Four Months of Continuous Protection from Fleas, Ticks and Mosquitoes*

Breaks the flea lifecycle* with Pyriproxyfen, an insect growth regulator, preventing fleas from reinfesting the dog

Adjustable collar fits comfortably and securely on a dog of any size

Strengthens Elanco's 25-year Advantage brand family

Available at pet specialty, dollar, grocery and mass retailers, with a suggested retail price below $25**

INDIANAPOLIS, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today announced the launch of its Advantage™ Collar for Dogs, a new product providing long-lasting protection against two parasites that don't take a season off – fleas and ticks. Designed for dogs and puppies 12 weeks of age and older, this dog collar kills and repels ﬂeas and ticks and repels mosquitoes* for a full four months.

"The Advantage Collar for Dogs is a fantastic addition to our over-the-counter pet portfolio, building on the 25-year Advantage brand family and Elanco's leadership in the retail space," said Bobby Modi, Executive Vice President, U.S. Pet Health and Global Digital Transformation at Elanco. "Elanco is proud to offer a variety of products at multiple price points, meeting the consumer where they want to shop whether it be at retail or through the veterinarian."

Fleas and ticks are active year-round, even in the cold winter months, meaning it is important for dogs to be on year-round flea and tick control. The Advantage Collar for Dogs provides four months of continuous flea, tick and mosquito* protection by using the collar's time-release formula for four months of coverage, allowing dog owners to apply the collar only three times per year for round-the-clock protection.

The collar also kills ticks that may transmit diseases such as Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, and Rocky Mountain spotted fever and kills fleas that may carry tapeworms.

"As we head into peak parasite season, I encourage pet owners to find the right flea and tick protection for their dogs," said Dr. Casey Locklear, parasiticide lead at Elanco. "The Advantage Collar for Dogs offers a new option for dog parents looking for an affordable, over-the-counter treatment option. Whether your dog enjoys long hikes or playing in the yard, year-round flea and tick control is crucial."

The Advantage Collar for Dogs is available at pet specialty, dollar, grocery and mass retailers. Learn more here: https://yourpetandyou.elanco.com/us/our-products/advantage-collar-dog

For more information on Elanco's vast portfolio of parasite control products visit https://yourpetandyou.elanco.com/us/our-products.

*Excluding California

** Retailers may sell at a different price

ABOUT ELANCO

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders and society as a whole. With 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to breaking boundaries and going beyond to help our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our purpose – all to Go Beyond for Animals, Customers, Society and Our People. Learn more at www.elanco.com.

Investor Contact: Tiffany Kanaga (765) 740-0314 [email protected]

Media Contact: Season Solorio (765) 316-0233 [email protected]

SOURCE Elanco Animal Health