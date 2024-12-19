Elanco to Participate in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

GREENFIELD, Ind., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) will participate in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. Jeff Simmons, president and CEO, will represent the company and respond to questions from analysts at 3:00 p.m. PST (6:00 PM EST).

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Events and Presentations" section of Elanco's investor website. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days.

ABOUT ELANCO

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose– all to advance the health of animals, people, the planet and our enterprise. Learn more at www.elanco.com.

Investor Contact: Katy Grissom (317) 273-9284 [email protected]

Media Contact: Colleen Parr Dekker (317) 989-7011 [email protected]

SOURCE Elanco Animal Health