Elanco to Participate in the Upcoming Investor Conferences

GREENFIELD, Ind, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today announced that management will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

On Tuesday, December 3, Todd Young, executive vice president and CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 7th Annual HealthCONx at 11:15 a.m. ET.

On Thursday, December 5, Todd Young will participate in the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Live audio webcasts will be available in the "Events and Presentations" section of Elanco's investor website. Replays will be available for approximately 30 days.

ABOUT ELANCO 
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose– all to advance the health of animals, people, the planet and our enterprise. Learn more at www.elanco.com.

Investor Contact: Katy Grissom (317) 273-9284 [email protected]
Media Contact: Colleen Parr Dekker (317) 989-7011 [email protected]

SOURCE Elanco Animal Health

