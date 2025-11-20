Elanco to Participate in the Upcoming Investor Conferences

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today announced that management will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

On Wednesday, December 3, Jeff Simmons, president and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference at 12:30 p.m. ET.

On Thursday, December 4, Bob VanHimbergen, executive vice president and CFO, and Bobby Modi, executive vice president, US Pet Health and Global Digital Transformation, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Live audio webcasts will be available in the "Events and Presentations" section of Elanco's investor website. Replays will be available for a limited time at the conclusion of the event.

ABOUT ELANCO

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders and society as a whole. With 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to breaking boundaries and going beyond to help our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our purpose – all to Go Beyond for Animals, Customers, Society and Our People. Learn more at www.elanco.com.

Investor Contact: Tiffany Kanaga (765) 740-0314 [email protected]

Media Contact: Colleen Parr Dekker (317) 989-7011 [email protected]

SOURCE Elanco Animal Health