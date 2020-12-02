Elantes Helps Government Agencies and Contractors Meet Marketing and Training Challenges During COVID-19 Crisis

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elantes is pleased to offer video production services that make it easier for the government to address the marketing and training challenges resulting from COVID-19. The company gives government agencies and contractors a safe and effective way to deliver presentations, demonstrations, and training. Elantes' videos can be used for remote training, virtual meetings or online content, making them ideal tools for navigating the coronavirus pandemic.

Elantes provides comprehensive pre-production, production, and post-production services that clients can adapt to their needs. The company can "bolt-on" to existing or partial productions to augment capability and/or resource gaps, as well as scale down for production subject to COVID-19 restrictions. "Our production crews use the latest technologies in image capture equipment, editing and animation, scheduling, project management, and product delivery," CEO Adam Ishaeik said. "We have the experience, equipment, and know-how to develop effective videos in a COVID-19 world—specifically for the government and government contractors."

With its extensive expertise in government and military video production, Elantes is well equipped to assist government agencies and its vendors. In addition to knowing the production requirements of these entities, the company understands the unique logistics, guidelines, protocols, security, and technical details that go into producing effective training/communications videos for their target audiences. It has successfully completed projects for the U.S. Army Medical Communications for Combat Casualty Care (MC4), Tobyhanna Army Depot, L3 Harris Autonomous Technology Solutions, and the National Guard, along with numerous universities and businesses. Consequently, Elantes has garnered positive client feedback, including these comments from Tobyhanna Army Depot: "Our workforce is beyond thrilled with the new video. Our commander is so excited to share it and wanted to put it out across the depot televisions."



Arlington, Va.-based Elantes provides video production, creative, photography, design, and audio production services for the world's largest organizations. Its clients range from government agencies to entities such as the Red Cross, Baldor Foods, USO, Google, Make a Wish Foundation, the Washington Nationals, and the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Elantes is the ultimate partner for any organization that wants to capitalize on the benefits of remote training, presentations, and demonstrations.

