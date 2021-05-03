Elara Caring Names Kyle Seiter as Chief Information Officer

ADDISON, Texas, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elara Caring, one of the nation's leading providers of home health care services, today announced that innovative global information technology executive Kyle Seiter has been named Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective immediately. In this position, Seiter will be responsible for managing Elara Caring's information and computer technology systems, and implementing effective technological procedures for the organization to provide the best quality of service to patients. As a member of the executive team, he will provide critical support and expertise to transform the company's corporate IT operations and improve the technology for expanded customer service. Seiter will report to CEO Scott Powers.

Seiter previously served as Chief Information and Technology Officer at TPx Communications, a leading managed service provider in the technology industry. He also previously served as Acelity's Chief Information Officer and held multiple leadership positions at J.P. Morgan. Seiter is on the executive board of advisors for Xtendlabs, an emerging technology platform-as-a-service focused on Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, and Data Science.

"With Kyle's nearly 25 years of experience as a key leader in Information Technology, he is uniquely positioned to lead Elara's IT platforms and strengthen our business model," said Powers. "We are eager to welcome Kyle to the team and having his expertise to improve our technology services to provide the best quality of care for our patients and advance our business to reach more patients in need."

"I am incredibly honored to join a team that is completely dedicated to improving their business to meet the health needs of their patients," said Seiter. "I am eager to get started and hit the ground running with Scott and the entire executive team to disrupt the health care industry with innovative technology that will provide an efficient way to deliver our critical health care services for optimal care."

Seiter holds a bachelors degree in Information Technology Management from Western Governors University.

About Elara Caring

Elara Caring (www.elara.com) is one of the nation's largest providers of home-based care, with a footprint in the Northeast, Midwest and South. Elara brings together three award-winning organizations — Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services — into one transformational company, which provides the highest-quality comprehensive care continuum of personal care, skilled home health, hospice care and behavioral health. The company, comprised of 35,000 caregivers serving over 60,000 patients and their families daily, in 225 locations across 16 states, is focused on providing patients with the "right care, at the right time, in the right place."

