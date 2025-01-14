Elara Nova: The Space Consultancy Launches Capital Advisory Services, Appoints Jim Sullivan as Managing Director

LITTLETON, Colo., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elara Nova: The Space Consultancy is excited to announce a new division, Elara Nova Capital Advisory Services (ENCAS), to advise and connect its clients with financial opportunities in the dynamic and fast-growing space industry. Elara Nova appointed Jim Sullivan as Managing Director to lead this new initiative. Sullivan is a highly experienced corporate finance and capital markets operating executive with a distinguished career in private equity and venture capital in working with portfolio companies to maximize growth, profitability and ROI on their investors' behalf.

The ENCAS team offers a range of investment-related services, informed alongside the core strategic and technical expertise of the world's leading space-focused consultancy, to facilitate client growth through:

Strategic Capital Planning Investment Readiness and Preparation Market and Investor Mapping M&A Exit Strategy Advisory Due Diligence Support Financing Strategies

"Investor interest and national security priorities are converging in the space domain, with billions of dollars flowing into transformative dual-use technologies," said Major General (Ret) Roger Teague, Founding Partner at Elara Nova. "With Jim's leadership, ENCAS will enable clients to receive strategic business guidance and connect with the capital resources necessary to achieve their growth objectives. We are thrilled to have him aboard!"

Sullivan brings over thirty years of experience leading business transformations across several industry verticals, including aerospace/defense, technology, communications and consumer services. He has also served as Partner—Capital Markets at Elara Nova since 2023, uniquely positioning him to guide Elara Nova's clients entering or expanding their presence into space.

"ENCAS empowers space companies to define, refine and communicate their true value proposition to the investment community," Sullivan said. "Our goal is to provide tailored advisory solutions that address immediate capital needs that coincide with our client's long-term strategic objectives. It's an exciting time for the space industry, and I am honored to lead this expansion of Elara Nova's services."

ENCAS marks a natural extension of Elara Nova's mission to provide world-class expertise in commercial and national security space. It will reinforce the firm's international reputation as a trusted partner in the space enterprise.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Scott King

Manager, Strategic Communications

Elara Nova: The Space Consultancy

[email protected]

About Elara Nova: The Space Consultancy

Elara Nova is a global professional services firm that advances business and government agencies to maximize their strategic advantage in national security space. The firm creates unparalleled value for its clients and the warfighters, allies, and partners it serves. The team comprises Senior Leaders with decades of government and private sector experience in space strategy, operations, acquisitions, engineering, technology, and policy to build comprehensive solutions that support our clients' success.

For more information about Elara Nova: The Space Consultancy and its services, please visit www.elaranova.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Elara Nova