Elastifile Appoints New CEO to Lead Company Through Next Phase of Business Growth

Founded in 2013, Elastifile successfully debuted its cross-cloud data fabric in April 2017. During the past year, the Elastifile solution has become the industry leader for enterprise-grade, scalable cloud file storage and for delivering hybrid- and multi-cloud data mobility, addressing a clear market need for frictionless cloud-integration.

"As enterprises increasingly seek to leverage public cloud infrastructure, they need modern cloud file storage solutions to mobilize and manage their data," said David Gussarsky of Lightspeed Venture Partners. "Elastifile is uniquely positioned to address this massive market opportunity, thanks to their deep understanding of both on-premises and in-cloud file storage."

"For decades, the ubiquitous need for enterprise file storage has supported a vast ecosystem of hardware-centric, on-premises storage vendors," said Itzik Parnafes, General Partner at Battery Ventures. "Now, as enterprise IT shifts rapidly towards the public cloud, Elastifile is well-positioned to lead the emerging ecosystem for software-defined, cloud-based file storage."

Whether deployed in hybrid, cloud-only, or multi-cloud environments, Elastifile's cross-cloud data fabric enables efficient, cost-effective cloud integration for enterprises spanning a broad range of markets – including life sciences, manufacturing, oil & gas, and media & entertainment. Menard will lead Elastifile's efforts in addressing these markets as the company moves into its next phase of growth.

"I am excited to have Erwan Menard as my successor as Elastifile's CEO, leading the company to its next growth phase," said Amir Aharoni, Board Chairman and Co-Founder of Elastifile. "Erwan's invaluable experience, local presence in the US market, and unique leadership skills, make him the perfect choice for this crucial role. I, along with the rest of Elastifile's Board of Directors, look forward to working closely with Erwan to drive Elastifile's continued success."

As a veteran infrastructure technology leader, Menard has a history of success growing disruptive companies into leaders in their fields. Prior to Elastifile, Erwan was President & COO at Scality, a provider of software-defined cloud storage solutions, where he led the company's growth phase. There, with his team, he gained the trust of hundreds of enterprise customers around the globe, securing strategic alliances with partners such as HPE and Cisco. Menard has also served as President & COO of DataDirect Networks, a leader in massively scalable high-performance storage systems for Big Data; as Vice President and General Manager of Hewlett-Packard's Communications & Media Solutions business unit; and in various leadership roles at Alcatel-Lucent.

"The flexibility and time-to-market advantages offered by the public cloud are now obvious to enterprises. However, the lack of scalable file storage services remains an inhibitor to cloud adoption for a vast majority of applications and workflows," said Erwan Menard, CEO of Elastifile. "I am thrilled to join Elastifile, as the team's talent and technology position us to address this crucial challenge, facilitating broader cloud adoption."

About Elastifile

Elastifile helps organizations adapt and accelerate their business in the cloud era. Powered by a dynamically scalable, enterprise-grade distributed file system with intelligent object tiering, Elastifile's cross-cloud data fabric solves the data-centric compatibility, scalability, and mobility challenges inhibiting cloud adoption and expansion. With Elastifile, organizations can seamlessly leverage cloud resources to optimize critical workflows, with no application refactoring required...thereby modernizing their infrastructure and achieving their crucial IT agility and efficiency goals.

Elastifile is based in Santa Clara, California and Herzliya, Israel, with global Sales and Marketing offices in North America and Europe, and R&D in Israel. Founded in 2013, Elastifile is backed by Battery Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, CE Ventures, and seven strategic investors from the cloud, data center, and storage industries, including Dell EMC, Cisco, and Western Digital.

