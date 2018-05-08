Elastifile Exhibits at Bio-IT World 2018 and Showcases its Ability to Burst Bioscience Workflows to the Public Cloud

Elastifile delivers the compatibility, performance, scalability necessary to support the broad spectrum of bioscience workloads. Able to run seamlessly in the public cloud, on-premises, or spanning both, Elastifile's cross-cloud data fabric is well-suited to support scientific organizations pursuing a variety of cloud integration strategies. Also, by supporting existing bioscience applications with a familiar file system interface, Elastifile enables those applications to run in-cloud without refactoring, thus eliminating a major roadblock to cloud adoption.

"Effective data management is crucial to effective Bio-IT, which then enables better, faster science," said Jerome McFarland, VP of Marketing at Elastifile. "Unfortunately, traditional storage architectures have proven painfully ineffective at supporting cloud-integrated workflows. That's where Elastifile comes in. We solve the data management challenges…unleashing the power of cloud-integrated bioscience."

To further illustrate the value of cloud-integrated bioscience, Elastifile company executives will also deliver presentations in the Google Cloud booth (No. 410) detailing how Elastifile and Google Cloud Platform combine to deliver a powerful, full-stack Bio-IT solution.

Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, held May 15-17 at the Seaport World Trade Center in Boston, MA, is the premier event showcasing the myriad of IT and informatics applications and enabling technologies that drive biomedical research, drug discovery & development, and clinical and healthcare initiatives. More than 280 industry and academic colleagues will discuss themes of big data, smart data, cloud computing, trends in IT infrastructure, omics technologies, high-performance computing, data analytics, open source and precision medicine, from the research realm to the clinical arena.

About Elastifile

Elastifile is redefining the way data is stored and managed in the cloud, on-premises, and spanning hybrid clouds. Powered by an elastically scalable, enterprise-grade, distributed file system with integrated object tiering, Elastifile's cross-cloud data fabric delivers high performance, unified access to global data. By freeing data from traditional storage silos, Elastifile enables frictionless movement of applications to the cloud, between clouds, and across hybrid environments. This allows enterprises to seamlessly leverage cloud infrastructure and services to enhance and accelerate a broad range of data-driven workflows, including: analytics, DevOps, high-performance computing, and many more.

Elastifile is based in Santa Clara, California and Herzliya, Israel, with global Sales and Marketing offices in North America and Europe, and R&D in Israel. Founded in 2013, Elastifile is backed by Battery Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, CE Ventures, and seven strategic investors from the cloud, data center, and storage industries, including Dell EMC, Cisco, and Western Digital.

