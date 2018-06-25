Elastifile Helps eSilicon Burst Demanding Chip Design Workflows to Cloud

Complex semiconductor designs require massive compute and storage resources, particularly in the resource-intensive tape-out phase, where compute and storage requirements often grow two to four times larger than required in earlier phases. As a result, eSilicon design flows often utilize thousands of CPU cores and multiple petabytes of storage. Considering both the scale of resources required and the periodic bursts of intensity associated with tape-out, eSilicon decided to leverage the elastic compute and storage resources available in the public cloud. Elastifile's cloud-native file storage played a crucial role in their solution by providing seamless compatibility with existing design tools, while also delivering the scalability and performance required for demanding workloads.

"As we burst into the cloud, it's critical for us to avoid making changes to our design flows and to support our pre-existing, high-performance design tools," said Naidu Annamaneni, Vice President of Global IT at eSilicon Corporation. "With Elastifile, we were able to achieve the native compatibility and performance necessary to support our requirements."

To learn more, view this brief video describing eSilicon's requirements and the key elements of their cloud-based infrastructure solution.

In conjunction with the 2018 Design Automation Conference (DAC), Elastifile will be showcasing its solutions for cloud-integrated semiconductor design at an industry networking event from 7pm-10pm at the ThirstyBear Organic Brewery on June 25. Those interested in attending the event or seeking an appointment with company executives should email info@elastifile.com.

Follow Elastifile:

https://twitter.com/elastifile

https://www.linkedin.com/company/elastifile

https://www.facebook.com/Elastifile/

About Elastifile

Elastifile helps organizations adapt and accelerate their business in the cloud era. Powered by a dynamically scalable, enterprise-grade distributed file system with intelligent object tiering, Elastifile's cross-cloud data fabric solves the data-centric compatibility, scalability, and mobility challenges inhibiting cloud adoption and expansion. With Elastifile, organizations can seamlessly leverage cloud resources to optimize critical workflows, with no application refactoring required...thereby modernizing their infrastructure and achieving their crucial IT agility and efficiency goals.

Elastifile is based in Santa Clara, California and Herzliya, Israel, with global Sales and Marketing offices in North America and Europe, and R&D in Israel. Founded in 2013, Elastifile is backed by Battery Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, CE Ventures, and seven strategic investors from the cloud, data center, and storage industries, including Dell EMC, Cisco, and Western Digital.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elastifile-helps-esilicon-burst-demanding-chip-design-workflows-to-cloud-300671331.html

SOURCE Elastifile

Related Links

http://www.elastifile.com

