Elastifile to Present the Benefits of Cloud-Integrated Semiconductor Design At D&R IP-SoC Days

Entitled "Cloud-Integrated IP Design: Bursting EDA Workflows to the Public Cloud," the presentation by Elastifile's Director of Marketing, Jerome McFarland, will explain how Elastifile's solution enables semiconductor design firms to efficiently burst EDA workflows, tools, and scripts to the public cloud, with no application refactoring required.

"As IC complexity and time-to-market pressure increases, the benefits of cloud-integrated semiconductor design have become increasingly apparent," said McFarland. "We look forward to sharing our insights regarding practical, cost-effective strategies for achieving scalable, hybrid cloud EDA infrastructure."

Part of the D&R IP-SoC series, the Santa Clara event provides the worldwide community of 27,000 active members with the latest vision of the trends in IP-based electronic systems, as well as information about the most-advanced offerings from the best specialists in the field ranging from foundries, EDA vendors, IP providers, design houses to electronic system companies. For more information, or to register for the event, interested parties can visit http://www.design-reuse-embedded.com/ipsocdays/ipsocdays2018/santaClara2018/

Elastifile is redefining the way data is stored and managed on-premises, in the cloud, and across hybrid clouds. Powered by an elastically scalable, distributed file and object system, Elastifile's cross-cloud data fabric delivers high performance, unified access to global data via POSIX-compliant file services. By freeing data from traditional on-premises silos, Elastifile enables frictionless movement of applications across sites and clouds. This allows enterprises to seamlessly leverage cloud infrastructure and services to enhance and accelerate a broad range of data-driven workflows, including: analytics, DevOps, high-performance computing, and many more.

Elastifile is based in Santa Clara, California and Herzliya, Israel, with global Sales and Marketing offices in North America and Europe, and R&D in Israel. Founded in 2013, Elastifile is backed by Battery Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, CE Ventures, and seven strategic investors from the cloud, data center, and storage industries, including Dell EMC, Cisco, and Western Digital.

