ElastiMed Welcomes Dr. Amir Belson as a Member of the Board of Directors

YOKNEAM, Israel, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ElastiMed Ltd. a leading innovator in wearable medical devices, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Amir Belson as a member of its Board of Directors.

Dr. Belson is a prominent figure in the medical device industry with extensive experience guiding healthcare companies from early development to commercialization and successful M&A transactions. He founded Neoguide Systems (robotic endoscopy), acquired by Intuitive Surgical in 2009; Vascular Pathways (vascular intervention), acquired by C.R. Bard in 2014; and Zipline Medical (wound closure), acquired by Stryker in 2019. Dr. Belson has also founded other innovative companies, including Venocare, Radiaction Medical, Emboline, Follisave and Modular Surgical.

"I am honored to join ElastiMed as a member of the Board," said Dr. Belson. "ElastiMed is by far the most innovative company in the compression therapy arena. Their wearable medical devices will bring relief to tens of millions of lymphatic and venous disease sufferers around the world and empower them to lead the life they wish rather than being limited by their conditions. I am excited to work with the talented team to drive additional innovation and create impactful solutions for patients and healthcare providers."

Dr. Belson's appointment comes at a pivotal time for ElastiMed as the company is embarking on a quest to bring their device to market. With his proven track record of leadership and entrepreneurship, Dr. Belson will play a key role in guiding ElastiMed through its next phase of growth and development.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Belson to ElastiMed's Board," said Mr. Omer Zelka, Founder & CEO of ElastiMed. "Amir's expertise will be instrumental as we continue to advance our mission of revolutionizing care at home for lymphedema and venous disease patients through wearable technology. Dr. Belson is widely recognized for his contributions to the medical device industry. His commitment to improving patients' outcomes and enhancing healthcare delivery aligns perfectly with ElastiMed's core values."

ElastiMed's wearable medical devices are designed to treat and manage lymphatic and venous diseases. With a focus on innovation, ElastiMed designs cutting-edge solutions empowering patients and healthcare providers alike. ElastiMed is dedicated to improving patients' outcomes, addressing health equity challenges and enhancing healthcare delivery at home.

ElastiMed is a portfolio company of The Trendlines Group Ltd. (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY), and has received funding from the Israeli Innovation Authority, Horizon 2020, and private investors.

For more information about Elastimed and its innovative products, please visit www.elastimed.com

