Elastin Biosciences Announces Positive Preclinical In Vivo Data Demonstrating Elastin Preservation and Restoration in Models of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm and Williams Syndrome

Mice treated with Elastin Restoration Platform demonstrated five-fold increase in elastin expression, improved metabolic profile, reduced pro-inflammatory markers, and significant improvement in aorta arterial tensile strength

LONDON, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elastin Biosciences, an emerging biotechnology company focused on developing small molecule therapies to address diseases and conditions linked to elastin deficiency, today announced promising preclinical data from its in vivo mouse model studies.. The studies highlight the efficacy of the company's Elastin Restoration Platform in enhancing elastin expression and improving arterial tensile strength, offering a potential breakthrough for conditions such as abdominal aortic aneurysm and Williams syndrome.

The Elastin Restoration Platform, which utilizes a combination of proprietary molecules, resulted in a five-fold increase in elastin expression and significantly improved arterial tensile strength of the aorta in mouse models. The therapy improved the overall metabolic profile and reduced pro-inflammatory markers without adverse effects, indicating a favorable safety profile and potential for broad therapeutic application. Additionally, treated mice showed a marked increase in elastin deposition biomarkers.

These results align with data from a prior proof-of-concept in vivo mouse study in which mice treated with the Elastin Restoration Platform showed significant improvements compared to untreated mice, such as enhanced coat color (from spotted gray to all black), better coat quality with less damage, and improved behavioral markers in tests assessing mobility and anxiety.

"These positive preclinical findings highlight the potential of our Elastin Restoration Platform to address critical conditions associated with elastin deficiency," stated Sherif Idriss, Ph.D., CEO of Elastin Biosciences. "Our approach has demonstrated both therapeutic efficacy and potential for tissue recovery and regeneration, bringing us closer to developing effective treatments for numerous age-related diseases including those associated with the skin, lungs, and blood vessels. Notably, our treatment produced initial indications of efficacy in Williams syndrome, recovering the expression of five genes that are partially deleted in the aorta."

Dr. Idriss continued, "Based on these data, our next step is to have our molecule combination advance to IND-enabling studies later this year, with the aim to initiate Phase 1 clinical trials by January 2026. Additionally, the Company is exploring other indications and therapies to maximize the benefits of our Elastin Restoration Platform."

About Elastin:

Elastin is a crucial protein in the human body, providing elasticity and resilience to tissues such as skin, lungs, and blood vessels. Its degradation due to aging leads to reduced tissue function and is associated with various age-related diseases. By mitigating elastin loss, therapies can potentially improve patients' quality of life and longevity.

About Elastin Biosciences:

Elastin Biosciences is an emerging biotechnology company developing small molecule therapeutics to address diseases linked to elastin deficiency. The Company's Elastin Restoration Platform leverages a combination of proprietary molecules designed to fortify the structural integrity of crucial tissues, including those in the cardiovascular and epidermal systems. Elastin's lead development program has demonstrated an ability to increase elastin expression and arterial tensile strength in models of abdominal aortic aneurism and Williams syndrome, a rare a multisystem disorder characterized by elastin arteriopathy. Elastin Biosciences emerged from Longaevus Technologies and is based in London. For more information, please visit www.elastin-biosciences.com

