Elastin Biosciences to Participate in 2024 BIO International Convention in San Diego

LONDON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elastin Biosciences, an emerging biotechnology company focused on developing small molecule therapies to address diseases and conditions linked to elastin deficiency, today announced its participation in this year's 2024 BIO International Convention, which is being held in San Diego, CA, June 3-6, 2024.

"Following our positive preclinical data announcement, we look forward to sharing insights that underscore the potential of our Elastin Restoration Platform to treat diseases triggered by elastin deficiency," commented Sherif Idriss, Ph.D., CEO of Elastin Biosciences.

"With our goal of initiating our Phase 1 clinical trial in the first half of 2025, meeting with potential biotech and pharmaceutical partners will allow us to showcase our progress backed by a library of scientific evidence, uncover synergies, and explore collaboration opportunities that can significantly enhance the value of our pipeline and accelerate its development," Dr. Idriss added.

During BIO International, Dr. Idriss will conduct one-on-one meetings to showcase its novel elastin preservation and restoration platform, including positive preclinical in vivo data demonstrating a potential breakthrough for serious rare diseases, such as abdominal aortic aneurysm and Williams Syndrome.

About Elastin:

Elastin is a crucial protein in the human body, providing elasticity and resilience to tissues such as skin, lungs, and blood vessels. Its degradation due to aging leads to reduced tissue function and is associated with various age-related diseases. By mitigating elastin loss, therapies can potentially improve patients' quality of life and longevity.

About Elastin Biosciences:

Elastin Biosciences is an emerging biotechnology company developing small molecule therapeutics to address diseases linked to elastin deficiency. The Company's Elastin Restoration Platform leverages a combination of proprietary molecules designed to fortify the structural integrity of crucial tissues, including those in the cardiovascular and epidermal systems. Elastin's lead development program has demonstrated an ability to increase elastin expression and arterial tensile strength in models of abdominal aortic aneurism and Williams syndrome, a rare a multisystem disorder characterized by elastin arteriopathy. Elastin Biosciences emerged from Longaevus Technologies and is based in London. For more information, please visit www.elastin-biosciences.com.

