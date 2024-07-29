Elastin Supplement Pioneer Body Kitchen Flexes on News of Beauty Ingredient’s Explosive Market Growth

Body Kitchen's Collagen + Elastin poised to become the #1 elastin powder in the U.S.

CRANBURY, N.J., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a combination of validation and delight, Body Kitchen responded to glowing industry forecasts for the Hydrolyzed Elastin Market. Body Kitchen is a wellness brand that leads in creating innovative, top-selling elastin supplements using scientifically validated ingredients.

The global Hydrolyzed Elastin Market is projected to expand at a CAGR rate of 12.9% from 2024 to 2031, outpacing the Hydrolyzed Collagen Market's expected 9.5% growth rate.

"We anticipated that the elastin category would overtake collagen as the in-demand ingredient when we launched Collagen + Elastin ," said Ravi Gogineni, company co-founder and key member of the product development team. "By pivoting from our roots as a collagen innovator to an elastin trailblazer, we became the first U.S. supplement brand to feature branded, premium-grade elastin at clinically backed levels."

Elastin is the key protein responsible for maintaining skin's elasticity, suppleness, and youthful appearance. As we age, production of elastin naturally declines. Sun damage, chronic stress, and poor diet also cause elasticity to erode, leading to the formation of wrinkles, sagging skin, and loss of youthful facial contours.

Hydrolyzed elastin is the powder form used in nutritional supplements. Through the process of hydrolysis, the protein molecules are extracted and broken down for absorption.

Body Kitchen relies on branded ingredients for consistent quality, traceability, and clinical substantiation.

Collagen + Elastin is a drink mix featuring two branded protein ingredients in one scoop:

2,500 mg of patented, grass-fed Verisol® Collagen, clinically shown to increase collagen content by 65% and elastin content by 18%, according to a study published in Skin Pharmacology and Physiology.

250 mg of Prolastin® Marine Elastin from France . This is the highest daily dose of branded elastin available in a dissolvable powder and is supported by scientific studies.

The popular skincare formula also features vitamin C, an essential nutrient that supports production of both proteins, and hyaluronic acid, a natural substance that retains skin moisture.

Collagen + Elastin is one of three products in Body Kitchen's elastin supplement lineup.

"Our customers appreciate the powerful combination of collagen and elastin," said Gogineni. "It delivers the best of both worlds."

Body Kitchen Collagen + Elastin is available in a 30-day supply at bodykitchen.com and amazon.com.

About Body Kitchen

Body Kitchen was created by a quality-conscious family of life sciences experts committed to using only active, biocompatible ingredients that directly benefit health, just like real food. Since being founded in 2019, Body Kitchen has created an ever-evolving portfolio of premium, clinically backed, nutritional supplements to support whole-body wellness and meet the demands of modern lifestyles. Its products have been featured in national media outlets including Rachael Ray, Good Morning America, Shape Magazine and Well+Good. For more information, go to bodykitchen.com.

