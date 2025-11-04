Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market worth $1.49 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report 'Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market by Type (Continuous Rate and Variable Rate), Application (Chemotherapy, Pain Management, Antibiotics), End-use Industry (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home-care Settings), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030', elastomeric infusion pumps is expected to reach USD 1.49 billion by 2030 from USD 1.15 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Elastomeric infusion pumps are advanced, non-electronic medical devices that enable controlled, continuous drug delivery in home care, hospice, and ambulatory settings. These devices are commonly used in the management of oncology, pain management, and palliative care, providing a safe, accurate, and portable alternative to conventional infusion systems. In the United States, every year, there are around 2 million new cancer cases, with more than 600,000 deaths expected in 2024, which demonstrates the immediate need for safe and effective delivery of pharmaceuticals for these patients. The use of elastomeric infusion pumps helps patients requiring extended and continuous chemotherapy, analgesics, and palliative care. The use of elastomeric infusion pumps provides a modern means to promote mobility, independence, and adherence to treatment plans. Today's elastomeric pumps are designed to be simple and safe to use with anti-free-flow mechanisms, customizable flow rates, and biocompatible materials that maintain the stability of the pharmaceutical. Regulatory oversight from the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) ensures the accuracy, sterility, and quality of these infusion pumps, which ultimately allows our healthcare system to treat patients in a patient-centered way and is an important component of treating patients in today's world of oncology and chronic disease management.

Chemotherapy is expected to be the second-fastest-growing application during the forecast period.

Chemotherapy is projected to be the second-fastest-growing application for elastomeric infusion pumps during the forecast period, driven by the rising global incidence of cancer and the increasing demand for outpatient and home-based treatments. These pumps enable precise, continuous, and controlled delivery of chemotherapeutic drugs, minimizing hospital visits while improving patient comfort and adherence to treatment schedules. Advances in pump design, such as lightweight, portable, and easy-to-use systems, further support their adoption in oncology care. Moreover, the growing awareness of personalized cancer therapies and targeted drug delivery is encouraging healthcare providers to integrate elastomeric pumps into chemotherapy protocols, thereby enhancing treatment efficiency and improving patient quality of life.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) are expected to be the second-fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast period

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) will likely be the second-fastest-growing end-use industry for elastomeric infusion pumps. The increasing acceptance of outpatient surgeries will drive growth, as they offer cost-effective and convenient options with shorter recuperation times compared to the hospital environment. Elastomeric pumps offer ASCs convenient, portable, and easy-to-use solutions for drug administration, providing consistent and accurate delivery without the need for lengthy hospital stays. Furthermore, increased patient awareness, advancements in minimally invasive procedures, and favorable reimbursement guidelines are driving the introduction of these pumps in ASCs.

North America is expected to be the second-fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

North America is expected to be the second-fastest-growing region during the projection period, driven by strong economic activity, technological innovations, and increasing investments across various sectors. The region's expansion is driven by robust consumer demand, especially in the United States, where advancements in sectors such as technology, healthcare, and renewable energy are crucial. Canada and Mexico also play a substantial role, with their manufacturing and trade networks expanding. Supportive government action, infrastructure expansion, and a highly skilled workforce complement the region's economic momentum.

Key players

The report profiles key companies, including Baxter (US), B. Braun SE (Germany), NIPRO (Japan), AVNS (US), Vygon (France), and WOOYOUNG MEDICAL CO., LTD. (South Korea), Shanghai INT Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. (China), Ambu A/S (Denmark), Palex (Spain), and DAIKEN MEDICAL CO., LTD. (Japan).

