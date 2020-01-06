Elastomers: Applications and Global Markets

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

The report forecasts the size of the global market in current U.S. dollars for elastomers in value terms and/or volume terms for each material from 2018 through 2024. The forecasts are classified on the basis of product type, technology type, end application, and geographical region.







An elastomer is an elastic polymer that usually has high viscosity and weak intermolecular forces.It can be thermoplastic or thermoset.



This report covers both types.



Report Includes:

- 173 tables

- An overview of the global market for the elastomers and their applications across different industry verticals

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Comprehend opportunities and highlights of this innovation-driven elastomers market and the major regions and countries involved in market developments

- Key trends related to the global market and the various product types and end-use applications that will influence the industry

- Examination of the competitive landscape for market leaders, their product portfolios and growth strategies

- Company profiles of key players active in the global market, including Ashland, CNPC, DuPont, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., and Michelin



Summary

This report breaks the global elastomer market into two major market segments: TPE and TSE.

- TSEs, also known as rubbers, include NR and synthetic rubber. Synthetic rubbers include IR, BR, SBR, NBR, CR, IIR, EPM, and EPDM. NR, IR, BR, SBR, NBR, and CR are unsaturated rubbers. IIR, EPM, and EPDM are saturated rubbers. Other saturated rubbers with relatively small volumes include ECO, polyacrylic rubber (e.g., ACM, ABR), silicone rubber, fluorosilicone rubber (FVMQ), fluoroelastomers (e.g., FKM, FEPM) and CSM.

- TPEs include TPS, TPO, TPV, TPEE, and TPU. Other TPEs with relatively small volumes of consumption include TPA, TPVC, and MPR. TPS, also known as styrene block copolymer (SBC), is the largest product in terms of volume. SBC includes SBS, SIS, SEBS, and SEPS.



