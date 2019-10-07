ELATEC USA Announces Paul Massey as CEO

PALM CITY, Fla., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ELATEC USA Inc., a world-leading developer and manufacturer of innovative RFID products, today announced Paul K. Massey as Chief Executive Officer.

In this newly created position, Massey will report to the ELATEC Board of Directors and Managing Director Stefan Haertel. As CEO of ELATEC USA, Massey will focus on the growth and proliferation of ELATEC solutions in its North American and Latin American markets.

"We are fortunate to have someone of Paul Massey's caliber and experience lead ELATEC USA," said Haertel. "We are in a period of major expansion in the Americas and we need independent regional leadership to successfully implement our strategy and take advantage of the market opportunities ahead. Paul is a visionary with a proven track record of execution. He is a strong communicator who is customer focused with deep leadership capabilities."

John Tepley, President of ELATEC USA since its establishment in 2013, will continue in that role reporting to Massey.

Massey has more than thirty years of experience in the embedded electronics industry. He has held senior management positions with global responsibility at major technology companies including Motorola Embedded Computing, Emerson Network Power, Elo Touch Solutions and Ocular LCD. Most recently Paul was Vice President of Global Sales at Universal Air Filter.

"I am honored and excited to lead ELATEC USA," said Massey. "It is a privilege to be part of a global organization that delivers high-quality products and technology solutions to some of the most pervasive challenges—secure, convenient and easy to implement user authentication, authorization and access control for buildings, devices and the assets they protect."

ABOUT ELATEC

ELATEC is a manufacturer and developer of RFID solutions. The company is an international leader in the field of multi-frequency/multi-standard readers. Integrators benefit from reader/writer modules that combine contact (Smart card) and contactless (RFID, NFC, Bluetooth) technologies. Depending on the product, over 60 RFID technologies commonly used internationally in the high-frequency (13.56 MHz) and low-frequency range (125/134.2 kHz) are supported by a single device. ELATEC is the partner for companies that want to grow their products' potential through innovative close-up user authentication solutions.

The company was founded in 1988 and currently has 14 locations worldwide. Its global headquarters are in Munich, Germany. ELATEC USA Inc. is headquartered in Palm City, Florida and serves the Americas. For more information, visit elatec.com.

