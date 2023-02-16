Elation Health Acquires Medical Billing Company Lightning MD to Accelerate Market's First Primary Care All-in-One Solution

New beta expands ability to support practices beyond the clinical experience to financial success

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elation Health , the technology company powering innovation in primary care, today announced its strategic acquisition of Lightning MD, leader in cloud-based medical billing and payer connectivity. The acquisition is part of Elation's expansion as the sector's first all-in-one technology solution for primary care practices. Elation is combining its clinical-first electronic health record (EHR) and Best in KLAS , integrated virtual care platform with the modern medical billing and revenue management software to elevate both the physician and patient care experiences. The company will also continue to support practices integrated with over 20 practice management and billing solutions connected via the Elation application programming interface (API).

"Healthcare technology is rapidly evolving, particularly in the primary care sector where we have the greatest opportunity to improve patient outcomes and raise the standard of our healthcare system for everyone," said Kyna Fong, co-founder and CEO of Elation Health. "With this acquisition and Elation's plans for its all-in-one solution, primary care practices will be better equipped to achieve financial success while delivering high quality patient care – without administrative burden and distraction that is so common in this industry."

Founded in 2017 by registered nurses Kelly Schoenfeld and Brian Esser, Lightning MD is a convenient billing solution focused on user experience for independent medical practices. Referred to by users as a "game changer" with high ratings for its responsive technology, Lightning MD's customer service, and ability to add features quickly "while getting better every week – is a vast improvement from other vendors." The company, based in Palm Desert, California first joined the fast-growing ecosystem of Elation Health partners in 2022.

"Lightning MD was founded on the idea that every healthcare provider deserves to be paid for the services they perform, and every biller deserves an easy way to make that happen," shared Lightning MD's CEO, Kelly Schoenfeld. "We're excited to join the Elation team and give providers the best software tools available to put the focus back on caring for their patients."

High-quality, effective primary care relies on strong physician-patient relationships, nurtured over time. Practitioners require a thoughtful and innovative EHR platform that supports, rather than disrupts, their practice of medicine. Elation's award winning, clinical-first design, intuitive charting, and seamless integrations provide point-of-care workflows that are purpose-built for high-value primary care. Elation's powerful developer platform and robust API, which responds to more than one million calls daily, also empower tech-enabled organizations to integrate with Elation's strategic partners and build custom solutions.

"This acquisition is an important part of our long-term investment strategy to deliver deep value through our primary care platform," said Pratik Savai, CTO at Elation Health. "Customers across all care settings will continue to benefit from ongoing enhancements to Elation's core EHR and provider engagement workflows, iOS clinician mobile app and interoperability solutions, as well as front-office and patient experience tools. It really is an exciting time for us and our customers as we deepen our commitment to supporting primary care-led organizations and their patients."

Lightning MD technology will complement the Elation Health core clinical data platform to enable seamless billing and payer connectivity for Elation customers. Elation's all-in-one beta solution will be available starting summer 2023 for existing small practice customers and generally available later this year.

For more information about Elation's developing revenue management solution, visit elationhealth.com/launchbilling .

About Elation

Elation Health is the most trusted technology platform for high-value primary care. Since 2010, the company has delivered clinical-first solutions — built on a collaborative EHR platform — that helps primary care organizations start, grow, and succeed in delivering the highest-quality personalized care to patients. Elation supports primary care clinicians by relieving administrative burden and restoring the doctor-patient relationship so that they can return to the craft of medicine. The company serves 24,000 clinicians caring for more than 12 million Americans, including thousands of small independent practices and large prominent digital health innovators. Elation Health is looking at another year of advancement ahead, securing $50 million in Series D funding in 2022 with plans to keep investing in technology and services as they continue to rapidly scale. Learn more at elationhealth.com , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

