Elation Health to Showcase Industry-First Unified EHR and Billing Solution for Primary Care at Healthcare's Premiere Innovation Event

Stop by Elation's booth during HLTH 2023 to demo its latest software that gives practices greater revenue and patients more time

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elation Health , the clinical-first technology company powering innovation in primary care, today announced its plans at HLTH 2023 in Las Vegas to showcase the industry's first unified electronic health record (EHR) and billing solution built to support high-value primary care. The Elation team will be on-site at HLTH 2023 welcoming attendees interested in the craft of primary care to stop by the booth to network, demo and learn more about how Elation supports the largest group of direct primary care physicians to deliver the next generation of healthcare that elevates clinical experiences.

HLTH 2023

When: Oct. 8-11, 2023

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center

Event details: Elation Health is a sponsor of HLTH 2023, the leading annual event for healthcare innovation. Attendees can visit Elation Health at booth No. V-5838 and also join leaders from the company along with partners Dock Health , Ribbon Health , SteadyMD , and Zus Health for Healthcare Happy Hour on October 9th at The Stirling Club. Those interested in attending, email for an invite to the event.

Attendees can also join Healthcare Happy Hour hosts as generous donors to reach a goal of $5,000. Click here to make a direct and meaningful impact, supporting life-saving crisis response efforts, direct patient care and valuable enhancement to the care environment to help The UMC Foundation building a brighter, healthier future for Southern Nevada's most critically ill and injured pediatric patients.

Elation's award-winning, clinical-first design, intuitive charting, and seamless integrations provide point-of-care workflows that are purpose-built for high-value primary care. Its powerful developer platform and robust API, which responds to more than one million calls daily, also empower tech-enabled organizations to integrate with Elation's strategic partners and build custom solutions. For more information about Elation's unified clinical and billing solution, visit here and read more here about how it's saving time, improving work-life balance, and increasing practice revenue.

About Elation Health

Elation Health is the most trusted technology platform for high-value primary care. Since 2010, the company has delivered clinical-first solutions — built on a collaborative electronic health record (EHR) — that helps primary care organizations start, grow, and succeed in delivering the highest-quality personalized care to patients. Elation supports primary care clinicians by relieving administrative burden and restoring the doctor-patient relationship so that they can return to the craft of medicine. The company serves 24,000 clinicians caring for more than 12 million Americans, including thousands of small independent practices and large prominent digital health innovators. Learn more at elationhealth.com , LinkedIn , and X .

