Elation Prepares to Dazzle LDI Show 2024 with Immersive Product Showcases and Industry-Leading Announcements

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elation is set to captivate attendees at the upcoming LDI Show 2024 in Las Vegas with an exclusive showcase of its latest advancements in professional lighting. From December 8-10, 2024, the Elation Lighting team will transform its booth into an immersive experience featuring product showcases and a series of high-impact industry announcements that underscore the company's commitment to pioneering innovation in lighting technology.

"At Elation, our team is driven by a passion to push the boundaries of lighting technology," said Eric Loader, Global Vice President of Sales at Elation. "The LDI Show provides the perfect stage to share our latest innovations with the world and to connect with the professionals whose creativity brings our products to life."

Key Highlights for LDI Show 2024 Attendees:

Location : Visit Elation at Booth #2224 to explore the latest in lighting technology and connect with on-site experts.

: Visit Elation at Booth #2224 to explore the latest in lighting technology and connect with on-site experts. Interactive Product Demos : Engage with Elation's cutting-edge technology through hands-on demos that showcase the newest features and industry-first innovations, tailored to creative professionals in various lighting fields.

: Engage with Elation's cutting-edge technology through hands-on demos that showcase the newest features and industry-first innovations, tailored to creative professionals in various lighting fields. On-Site Media Opportunities : Schedule interviews and photo ops with Elation's spokespersons, who will offer insights into the technology and inspiration behind the latest product developments.

: Schedule interviews and photo ops with Elation's spokespersons, who will offer insights into the technology and inspiration behind the latest product developments. Daily Announcements and Key Insights: Each day of the show will feature exciting news on Elation's 2024 roadmap, unveiling tools and strategies to meet the evolving demands of live entertainment, concerts, architecture, and broadcast lighting.

Elation's appearance at LDI Show 2024 reinforces its role as a leader in lighting innovation. Attendees can expect to leave with a fresh perspective on how the company's tools elevate creative possibilities and expand the boundaries of what's possible in lighting design.

Trade media who would like upcoming product announcements under embargo, please contact [email protected].

About Elation

At Elation, we represent the elite in the lighting industry. We design and manufacture a comprehensive range of best-in-class entertainment lighting products valued by production/rental houses and lighting designers the world over. Our dedication to extraordinary quality and creative solutions has established us as the go-to choice for professionals. With a storied legacy of brilliance, our influence extends from iconic stages to cutting-edge studios across the globe. We also offer an advanced line of lighting control products through Obsidian Control Systems, as well as a full range of dependable specialty effects called Magmatic. We invite you to take a closer look at www.elationlighting.com.

