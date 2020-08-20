Elbe Law Has Signed Jerry K. Williams, Creator and Writer of the New Historical Drama Series BOZEMAN

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbe Law, the entertainment law practice owned by attorney and producer, Elizabeth A. Bell (Wind River, LBJ, Shock and Awe), has signed neurologist and historian turned screenwriter, Jerry K. Williams, as a client. Williams is the creator and writer of BOZEMAN, a larger-than-life historical drama about John Bozeman, his life-long friendship with William McKenzie, and the founding of Bozeman, Montana. Richard Dreyfuss, Academy Award winning actor (The Goodbye Girl, Jaws, W., Madoff) and founder of the Dreyfuss Civics Initiative, is attached to co-produce and star in the series and has been working with Williams to develop the project.

"I have known Williams for a long time. As his friend and a fellow historian, I was thrilled to have the opportunity to work with him on this epic series," said Dreyfuss. The series follows an ambitious Bozeman and tough gunslinger McKenzie, who team up over a poker table in 1859 Georgia, as they chase fame and fortune in the gold fields of what would become Colorado and Montana as the country is about to plunge into civil war. Bozeman's extraordinary drive, charismatic confidence, blind ambition and unbridled greed leads the pair deep into Indian Country and a pristine, beautiful western valley that will become his namesake.

"It's important to Richard and me that the series be historically accurate, not only from the view of Bozeman and McKenzie and the settlers they helped move into the valley, but also from the indigenous peoples who had lived there since time immemorial and whose way of life would be forever altered," stated Williams. As such, the team is committed to having Native writers, cast and crew involved in all stages of the production. Daryl Begay, a citizen of the Navajo Nation and the Native Affairs Coordinator for Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone on the Paramount Network, which is scheduled to shoot season four in Montana this Fall, is working with Bell and Williams on the development of the series. Also, assisting with the development is Bell's producing partner Eric Parmater, founder of ROT Films and Gateway Entertainment, a non-profit dedicated to enhancing opportunities for underserved communities in filmed entertainment and sponsor of the much acclaimed inaugural Indigenous Filmmakers Lounge at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival this past January.

Bell and Williams are currently shopping the series to various television networks and streaming platforms and hope to have a deal inked sometime this Fall with production beginning in early 2021. Williams is committed to shooting the series in Montana, which has a new production incentive of up to 35% of the in-state expenditures. "I cannot imagine shooting the series anywhere but Montana in order to maintain the integrity of the story, but the incentive also makes it a good business decision," said Williams. Allison Whitmer, Montana Film Commissioner, stated "we're excited about the prospect of another Western series like Yellowstone coming to film in Montana and are looking forward to working with the filmmakers as they bring to life this important historical drama about the founding of Bozeman, Montana."

Dreyfuss, who previously worked in Montana on the film Always, directed by Steven Spielberg, is repped by Barry McPherson at APA.

About Jerry K. Williams

Dr. Williams, a 7th-generation Georgian, raised in Savannah, is a renowned neurologist and entrepreneur, as well as a gifted historian and screenwriter. He earned his medical degree from The Medical College of Georgia and completed his post-graduate training with a Fellowship in Child Neurology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is the founder of Urgent Care 24/7, Animal Care 24/7 and Dental Care 24/7 and this year was awarded a provisional patent on the IsoPro Chamber, a promising COVID-19 related medical device. Dr. Williams is a distinguished Theodore Roosevelt historian, having collaborated with two Pulitzer Prize winners on the topic of Roosevelt's health, as well as with Roosevelt's own family descendants, and screenwriter, specializing in historical fiction.

About Elbe Law

Elbe Law is a Los Angeles-based entertainment law practice specializing in financing, development, production and distribution of independent film, television and new media. Its founder, Elizabeth A. Bell, has over 20 years of legal experience, including in entertainment, finance, and Indian law, has provided legal services on such television series as the Paramount Network's Yellowstone, and produced such films as Rob Reiner's LBJ and Shock and Awe and Taylor Sheridan's Wind River. www.elbelaw.com

