Elbit America's Night Vision Business Awarded $23 Million Order for Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle System

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems of America – Night Vision, LLC., (previously Harris Night Vision) was awarded a delivery order valued at approximately $23 million for the supply of systems and various spare components under the Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle system contract to the United States Marine Corps. The order will be executed in Roanoke, Virginia and will be supplied over the next 10 months.

The order is part of the $249 million five-year Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle system Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract awarded Sept. 6, 2019 to Harris Corporation several days before the finalization of the acquisition of the company's Night Vision business to Elbit Systems of America.

Under this contract, the U.S. Marine Corps will be supplied with a Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle System that consists of a high-performance, white phosphor image intensifier binocular, a modular uncooled thermal imaging sensor, and a common external power supply. The system provides Marines improved mobility and situational awareness during night operations.

This program of record contract with the USMC will extend through September 2024 and continues a long-standing partnership of Elbit Systems of America with the U.S. military and U.S. Marine Corps System Command.

"This award demonstrates our commitment to providing the U.S. Marine Corps with the best night vision solution commercially available on the market today," said Erik Fox, vice president and general manager of Elbit Systems of America – Night Vision. "I'm confident in our team's ability to make this program a success for the customer."

About Elbit Systems of America – Night Vision, LLC.

Elbit Systems of America – Night Vision (previously Harris Night Vision) is a world leader in night vision technology, with more two million Generation 3 image intensifier tubes produced and providing integrated solutions that meet customers' evolving challenges. During its 60-year production legacy, the company has secured more than 90 night vision related patents and supplies nearly 100 allied countries with their products. The company has more than 500 talented employees and operates in Roanoke, Virginia.

About Elbit Systems of America, LLC

Elbit Systems of America, headquartered in Fort Worth Texas, is a leading provider of high performance products, system solutions, and support services focusing on the defense, homeland security, commercial aviation, and medical instrumentation markets. With facilities throughout the United States, Elbit Systems of America is dedicated to supporting those who contribute daily to the safety and security of the United States. Elbit Systems of America, LLC is wholly owned by Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT and TASE: ESLT), a global high technology company engaged in a wide range of programs for innovative defense and commercial applications. For additional information, visit: www.ElbitAmerica.com or follow us on Twitter.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems. For additional information, visit: www.elbitsystems.com or follow us on Twitter.

