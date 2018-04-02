Elbit Systems of America Highlights Advanced Sensor and Data Fusion Capabilities for the Navy & Marine Corps

"Our company is an established leader that brings sensor and data fusion for the Navy and Marine Corps," stated Raanan Horowitz, president and chief executive officer of Elbit Systems of America. "The trusted and proven capabilities we offer enhance situational awareness and improve mission effectiveness during real-world operations."

Examples of the company's advanced capabilities at the Elbit Systems of America booth, number 1405, will include:

Enhanced situational awareness during complex combat operations and all flying environments . Through the integration of leading technologies from across the Elbit Systems enterprise, we bring generationally advanced capabilities to the fight. Our advanced situational awareness and decision support solutions focus on all aspects of sensing, processing and displaying to provide fixed- and rotary-wing pilots the decisive edge in demanding operational missions. Examples: Sensor/data fusion that results in more robust detection, classification and tracking in all weather and combat environments. Open system architecture to enable the seamless integration of computer-generated entities that leads to more effective mission training and rehearsal. Advanced processing techniques and machine learning provide improved threat detection and decision support for enhanced combat effectiveness. F/A-18 aviators can cue aircraft weapons and sensors in low-light and low-visibility environments through the Night Vision Cueing and Display System. The Total Aircrew Solution (TACS) system provides dramatically improved situational awareness between all crewmembers via intuitive targeting and line of sight symbology. Using TACS, crewmembers can see each other's line of sight, as well as where their crew-served weapons are aimed. This allows geo-referenced points-of-interest and/or targets to be instantly designated by any crewmember.

Health monitoring capabilities for pilots. Non-invasive, real-time monitoring of pilot vital signs provides early warning and training for hypoxia and high G-force conditions. The Canary Pilot Health Monitoring system is fully integrated into the company's line of next-generation Helmet Mounted Display systems.

Advance d C ockpit System enhances mission success . This solution for the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft provides critical data for mission execution and flight navigation. The ACS optimizes tactical situation displays, processes advanced applications and provides high-definition formats for advanced sensor video presentations.



This solution for the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft provides critical data for mission execution and flight navigation. The ACS optimizes tactical situation displays, processes advanced applications and provides high-definition formats for advanced sensor video presentations. Semi-active laser seekers for precision-guided munitions enable precise engagement of both moving and static targets. The company's small, lightweight precision munition seekers are highly accurate against stationary and high-speed moving targets. Semi-active laser seekers and sensors provide increased accuracy and flexibility and minimize potential for collateral damage.

Increased aircraft mission availability and reduced operating cost . The company offers contractor logistic support services and cockpit upgrades for military aircraft platforms. These include site and depot level maintenance, material management, engineering services, aircraft modifications and cockpit upgrades that sustain aircraft mission readiness. Full life cycle supportability solutions Maintenance, repair and overhaul Aircraft modifications (airframe, avionics) Contractor logistics support Avionics repair Electronics obsolescence management

Virtual Mission Training System allows T-45 Goshawk crews to train with live, virtual and constructive capability. It simulates the use of radar and weapons against virtual aircraft and ground targets and cooperates with other real and virtual aircraft.

