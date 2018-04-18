Elbit Systems of America Highlights Advanced U.S. Army Aviation Capabilities for Current and Future Vertical Lift Programs

"Elbit Systems of America's solutions have earned the trust of Army aviators and are used on multiple platforms, including the Apache, Chinook and Blackhawk helicopter fleets" stated Raanan Horowitz, president and chief executive officer of Elbit Systems of America. "Our solutions – past, present and future – offer pilots the very best in enhanced situational awareness and improved mission effectiveness. Elbit Systems of America's solutions allow aviators to dominate in combat operations."

Examples of the company's advanced capabilities to be highlighted in booth 742, include:

Enhanced situational awareness during day, night and in degraded visual environments. Through the integration of leading technologies from across the Elbit Systems enterprise, we bring generationally advanced capabilities to the fight. Our advanced situational awareness and decision support solutions focus on all aspects of sensing, processing and displaying to provide rotorcraft aircrews the decisive edge.

Examples:

- Building and integrating a suite of sensors that are optimized for the mission.



- Information fusion that results in more robust detection, classification and tracking in all environments.



- Open system architecture to enable the seamless integration of computer-generated entities that leads to more effective mission training and rehearsal.



- Advanced processing techniques and machine learning provide improved threat detection and decision support.



- Large area touch displays that provide the pilot access to key performances and operational updates



- Wide field of view helmet displays for optimized man-machine interfaces.



- A degraded visual environment solution that uses intuitive 3-D grid symbology.

· Embedded synthetic training for real world threat engagement scenarios. Our embedded training system integrates with current aircraft displays and cockpit controls and can even network between aircraft for collective training. The system evaluates crew survival information that can be downloaded and reviewed in debrief after flight.

· Advanced Threat Detection Systems. Our missile warning systems are capable of detecting the various threats facing fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft flying in today's highly contested battlefield environment. With open system architecture, robust processing and advanced algorithms, our systems have the necessary growth feature to also mitigate future and emerging threats.

· Cost-effective capabilities to engage moving or static targets in various conditions and longer ranges in complex terrains. Loitering munitions, laser and multi-mode seekers, and advanced targeting systems provide increased target accuracy and flexibility, while minimizing collateral damage. Loitering munitions also provide warfighters with advanced surveillance and additional strike capabilities, drastically minimizing target identification and impact. Small, lightweight precision munition seekers and sensors are highly accurate against stationary and high-speed moving targets.

· Advanced high-speed mission processing capabilities. The company's new multi-core mission processor provides faster processing speed and higher power to improve the integration of sensor data displayed to the Army aviator.





· Increased aircraft mission availability and reduced operating cost. The company offers contractor logistic support services and cockpit upgrades for military aircraft platforms. These include site and depot level maintenance, material management, engineering services, aircraft modifications and cockpit upgrades that sustain aircraft mission readiness. M7 Aerospace, LLC, an Elbit Systems of America subsidiary, is the type certificate owner and original equipment manufacturer for the RC-26/Metro aircraft.

