Elbit Systems of America Names Justin Gans as Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development

"Working in close partnership with stakeholders across our company, Justin will help expand Elbit Systems of America's portfolio of capabilities to better serve our customer's current and future needs," Raanan Horowitz, president and chief executive officer said. "Justin has distinguished himself in our industry as a collaborative, results-focused leader. He is a creative problem solver who is skilled at identifying opportunities for long-term success."

Gans comes to Elbit Systems of America from Northrop Grumman, where he was the Director of Aerospace Sector Portfolio Development and oversaw mergers, acquisitions and alliances. While there, he played integral roles in the acquisition of several domestic and international companies.

Before joining the Aerospace and Defense industry, Gans worked in the investment banking industry and served as a U.S. Navy SEAL with multiple deployments. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with distinction, and earned a Master of Business Administration from the Institute of Management Development in Switzerland.

About Elbit Systems of America, LLC

Elbit Systems of America, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas for over 25 years, is a leading provider of high performance products, system solutions, and support services focusing on the defense, homeland security, commercial aviation, and medical instrumentation markets. With facilities throughout the United States, Elbit Systems of America is dedicated to supporting those who contribute daily to the safety and security of the United States. Elbit Systems of America, LLC is wholly owned by Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT), a global high technology company engaged in a wide range of programs for innovative defense and commercial applications. For additional information, visit: http://www.ElbitAmerica.com or follow us on Twitter.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: http://www.elbitsystems.com or follow us on Twitter.

Trademarks

Elbit Systems of America and other trademarks, service marks and logos are registered or unregistered marks of Elbit Systems of America companies in the United States and in foreign countries. Copyright ©2018 Elbit Systems of America. All rights reserved.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings. The factors listed above are not all-inclusive, and further information is contained in Elbit Systems Ltd.'s latest annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.



