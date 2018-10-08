Elbit Systems of America Programs Honored for Innovation, Collaboration

FORT WORTH, Texas, November 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Three Elbit Systems of America programs were recognized at the Program Excellence Awards Banquet Oct. 24, 2018, held in conjunction with the DefenseChain Conference in McLean, Virginia. Program Managers along with their customers were on hand to receive these awards.

"Elbit Systems of America is able to push the limits of technology and innovation through close collaboration with our customers," said Raanan Horowitz, president and CEO of the company. "These industry awards represent what is uniquely important to our company - excellence in design and delivery performance, customer focus and respect for our customers, partners and employees."

The following programs were recognized during the Program Excellence Awards Banquet:

The Laser Joint Direct Attack Munition (LJDAM) - Winner Supplier Production Category

The LJDAM program creates semi-active laser seekers to convert existing munitions into precision guided weapons that can engage with both stationary and fast-moving targets. The LJDAM is operational on nearly all United States air combat platforms, along with many international fighter aircraft. This innovative solution grew from a partnership with Boeing in 2007. The program has experienced on-time delivery for more than a decade and has doubled production rates to support warfighter demand.

Rockwell Collins Elbit Systems of America Vision Systems (RCEVS) - Winner Special Projects Category

RCEVS' F-35 Helmet Mounted Display System (HMDS) program highlights an ability to collaborate with the customer to advance systems quickly. Through careful research and design, improved HMDS capabilities came with no added weight, enabling greater safety and comfort to F-35 pilots. RCEVS is a joint venture with Rockwell Collins.

Airborne Systems Training and Research Support Aircraft (ASTARS) - Finalist Prime Sustainment Category

ASTARS III is the newest generation of flying classrooms for the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School at Patuxent River, Maryland. This flying classroom is hosted in a C-26 aircraft, and is a product of innovation, engineering and unparalleled team work between the Navy and M7 Aerospace, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems of America.

The DefenseChain Conference is an annual gathering that draws representatives from across the Aerospace and Defense industry to examine business strategies and supplier opportunities, while setting standards across the industry for performance excellence.

Elbit Systems of America is based in Fort Worth, Texas and has more than 25 years of experience helping its customers keep America safe.

