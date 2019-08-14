Elbit Systems of America Subsidiary Selected for U.S. Army Tank Components

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Army selected an Elbit Systems of America subsidiary, Real-Time Laboratories, LLC (RTL) for the development of Turret Distribution Manifolds for the U.S. Army's M1 Abrams tank. Work for this award will be performed in Boca Raton, Florida.

The Turret Distribution Manifold is a hydraulic component, essential to the operations of the massive M1 Abrams tank, which takes commands from the control handles of both the gunner and commander of the tank. Those commands rotate the turret atop the vehicle, raise or lower the tank's gun barrel or load ammunition. This technology was designed by RTL and remains a trusted and dependable solution.

"Real-Time Laboratories has a long history with the M1 Abrams tank. We understand this platform and are continuing to refine various components, so they're optimal for the soldiers operating these large battle tanks," said Bob Knabe, general manager of RTL.

The company is currently producing seven components for the M1 Abrams tank.

About Elbit Systems of America, LLC

Elbit Systems of America is a leading provider of high performance products, system solutions, and support services focusing on the defense, homeland security, commercial aviation, and medical instrumentation markets. With facilities throughout the United States, Elbit Systems of America is dedicated to supporting those who contribute daily to the safety and security of the United States. Elbit Systems of America, LLC is wholly owned by Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) and (TASE: ESLT), a global high technology company engaged in a wide range of programs for innovative defense and commercial applications. For additional information, visit: www.ElbitAmerica.com or follow us on Twitter.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: www.elbitsystems.com or follow us on Twitter.

Trademarks

Elbit Systems of America and other trademarks, service marks and logos are registered or unregistered marks of Elbit Systems of America companies in the United States and in foreign countries. Copyright ©2019 Elbit Systems of America. All rights reserved.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward‑looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Forward‑looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward‑looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings. The factors listed above are not all-inclusive, and further information is contained in Elbit Systems Ltd.'s latest annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts:

Greg Caires | 682-286-2299 | greg.caires@elbitsystems-us.com

Amy Hartley I 682-286-2411 I amy.hartley@elbitsystems-us.com

SOURCE Elbit Systems of America, LLC

Related Links

http://www.ElbitAmerica.com

